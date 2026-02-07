Up-Close Pic Of Melania Trump's Makeup Sets Her Apart From Her MAGA Peers

Melania Trump has had quite the makeup transformation over the years, as she made her way up the path from fashion modeling to billionaire's wife to becoming the nation's first lady twice. Fans consider her the most stylish FLOTUS in recent history, and she's certainly displayed her share of stunning outfits during her husband's time in office. As befits her image-conscious job, the first lady also takes care to literally show her best face forward. Admittedly, Melania has had some makeup fails, showing a heavy hand with the brushes and pencils. Yet she still has managed, for the most part, to avoid the pitfalls so often seen on the other women in Donald Trump's sphere.

The caky foundation and exaggerated eyebrows favored by the likes of Karoline Leavitt and Kristi Noem create an artificial appearance that doesn't help their image. Worse, putting on too much foundation can make one look older,a fate most women would rather avoid. But as evidenced in this photo here, Melania uses a lighter hand with her base, and complements it with a flattering pink lipstick and coppery eyeshadow. (She still goes a bit heavy on the liner, but it doesn't look as cartoonish as when her MAGA peers do it.)

The other factor that helps the first lady stand out is her apparent judicious use of enhancements. Like Pam Bondi, who has escaped "Mar-a-Lago Face" accusations, Melania doesn't display signs of lip fillers, a favorite technique among her peers. You'll recall that Leavitt became the topic of much snarkery when a close-up photo in Vanity Fair revealed telltale injection marks.