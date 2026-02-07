Up-Close Pic Of Melania Trump's Makeup Sets Her Apart From Her MAGA Peers
Melania Trump has had quite the makeup transformation over the years, as she made her way up the path from fashion modeling to billionaire's wife to becoming the nation's first lady twice. Fans consider her the most stylish FLOTUS in recent history, and she's certainly displayed her share of stunning outfits during her husband's time in office. As befits her image-conscious job, the first lady also takes care to literally show her best face forward. Admittedly, Melania has had some makeup fails, showing a heavy hand with the brushes and pencils. Yet she still has managed, for the most part, to avoid the pitfalls so often seen on the other women in Donald Trump's sphere.
The caky foundation and exaggerated eyebrows favored by the likes of Karoline Leavitt and Kristi Noem create an artificial appearance that doesn't help their image. Worse, putting on too much foundation can make one look older,a fate most women would rather avoid. But as evidenced in this photo here, Melania uses a lighter hand with her base, and complements it with a flattering pink lipstick and coppery eyeshadow. (She still goes a bit heavy on the liner, but it doesn't look as cartoonish as when her MAGA peers do it.)
The other factor that helps the first lady stand out is her apparent judicious use of enhancements. Like Pam Bondi, who has escaped "Mar-a-Lago Face" accusations, Melania doesn't display signs of lip fillers, a favorite technique among her peers. You'll recall that Leavitt became the topic of much snarkery when a close-up photo in Vanity Fair revealed telltale injection marks.
The president could take some lessons from his wife
Melania Trump's restraint with her makeup stands in stark contrast to her husband's lack of it. President Donald Trump's muddy makeup messes are a given at this point; it's just a matter of guessing which one he'll display at any given point. Bronzer too dark? Too red? Too yellow? Ears and hairline left untouched? So thick that it allows every crow's foot to stand out? And lest we forget, Trump's persistent hand bruise needs concealer as well, but more often than not, the shade is too light, making the area look just as noticeable as if he'd let the injury show.
One might think that the divisive president might let his wife — or at least her stylists — do some magic with his complexion. A more natural shade of foundation, applied in the right areas and in the right amounts, would give Trump the healthy "I never go to the beach, but I look like I do" glow he craves. A professional would also realize that the color of one's hands should also approximate the tone of one's face, and act accordingly. At least the president hasn't fallen victim to the eyeliner allegations that haunt JD Vance; the vice president frequently looks as though he's borrowed a pencil from his wife, Usha Vance, before meeting the public.
As for other cosmetic tweaks, some experts speculate Trump has had procedures to keep his hairline in check, and possibly veneers to keep his smile looking bright. But, like the first lady, he seems content to lay off the other nips and tucks that distinguish so many of his MAGA friends and cabinet members.