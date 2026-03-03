Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Might Reap The Biggest Reward From Andrew's Downfall

Ever since the so-called "Megxit" of January 2020, it's been a common assumption that King Charles III might never forgive Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, after their falling out. Suddenly, though, there seems to be a glimmer of hope that the father-son duo might reconcile. Unfortunately, the king's change of heart may have been prompted by the awful behavior of another royal family member and the subsequent ramifications.

Charles hasn't been shielding his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, from criticism as the former prince comes under fire for alleged sexual abuse and misconduct in public office. Instead, the king stripped Andrew of his titles and forced him to leave his home, the Royal Lodge. Now that the Windsor property is vacant, Charles apparently has a surprising idea for who might move in.

According to Rob Shuter on his "Naughty But Nice" Substack, Charles may actually be considering asking Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and their children to move into the 30-room home. A source told Shuter, "Charles wants unity. Offering Harry a significant Windsor property would send a powerful message that the door is still open." They also added, "This would be the ultimate olive branch."