The Tragic, Real-Life Story Of Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf first skyrocketed to superstardom in 2000 when he joined the cast of the beloved Disney Channel sitcom "Even Stevens," making audiences laugh every week as the lovable, trouble-making teenager Louis Stevens. Not only did the comedy series serve as LaBeouf's introduction to the masses and show off his impressive skills as a performer, but it also led to endless opportunities for the rising star.

LaBeouf went on to dominate the big screen with roles in diverse hits like "Disturbia," "Transformers," and "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," showing he was far more than just a one-trick pony. Despite having such a wholesome beginning at Disney, LaBeouf's private life and complicated upbringing were anything but picture-perfect, and the leading man has faced one tragedy after another.

With Hollywood in the palm of his hand, the world couldn't help but look on in dismay as LaBeouf put his reputation through the wringer due to his many controversies and antics. From jaw-dropping claims of abuse to locking horns with co-stars and his many brush-ups with the law, LaBeouf has experienced a massive downfall from fame. While his tumultuous upbringing seemingly serves as a major factor in his tarnished image, it is far from the only part of LaBeouf's tragic story.



The following article contains references to addiction, abuse, hate crimes, and suicide.