Pics Of The Worst Makeup Mistakes In The MAGAverse
The women in the MAGA sphere, meaning the inner circle that fixes itself around Donald Trump, consistently fail with their makeup. But it's not just their makeup that's freckled with flops; their plastic surgery transformations make things even worse. This trend amongst the MAGA women is so distinct that it actually has a name all its own; it's called the "Mar-A-Lago face" and many in that world have tried it, including Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump. This plastic surgery trend tends to go so badly that we've even compiled a list of the most jarring plastic surgery transformations in MAGA history. It includes gals like Guilfoyle, a prime offender, and Kristi Noem, another feature face of the worst of the MAGA aesthetic thanks to all that filler and full lips.
The issue with this beauty trend within the MAGA circle is that it's removed from reality. Many of the makeup customs of these women defy natural beauty standards. From heavy brow products to fake lashes that could take flight they're so big, these gals push the limits (and don't even get us started on the cakey coverage). Considering that the MAGA ladies love makeup so much, it's inevitable that there have been a lot of mistakes along the way. Even Melania Trump's makeup has undergone a transformation that's been impossible to ignore. From Kristi Noem to Karoline Leavitt, Trump's inner circle could give a master class in what not to do when it comes to flattering makeup choices.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's eye makeup was so dark it obscured her face
Kimberly Guilfoyle has undergone a complete face transformation over the years, making her almost unrecognizable from her former self. While Guilfoyle was speaking on stage during the Republican National Convention on July 17, 2024, she exhibited the full extent of her MAGA makeover. She was giving racoon, because her eye makeup was so heavy it obscured her eyes from viewers. Instead of looking fresh and open, her eyes looked like two dark spots on her face, shielded in large part because of her huge, fake lashes. At this event, Guilfoyle looked like the quintessential embodiment of MAGA beauty standards.
Kristi Noem's foundation makes her makeup look cakey
Jarring pictures of Kristi Noem prove that her makeup should never be photographed up close. While she spoke during a press briefing in Quito, Ecuador, in July 2025, Noem's makeup was on a whole new level. She went for heavily drawn-on brows with lavender eyeshadow, along with fluttery, false lashes, full lips, and heavy foundation. Noem's foundation sat on top of her skin, amplifying her pores, and looked cakey and thick. There was no subtlety to Noem's coverage, and the final effect was overwhelming.
Tiffany Trump wore goth makeup to the turkey pardon
Not always a wiz with makeup, Tiffany Trump has sported cakey makeup that's rivaled Kimberly Guilfoyle's signature look. On another occasion, Tiffany attended the National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning at the White House in November 2019. She wore heavy eyeliner on both her upper and lower lash line with a thick wing to finish things off. This technique can actually makes eyes appear smaller. Instead of opening up the eyes, the thick, goth-style liner creates a closed effect and tends to be much less flattering.
Alina Habba went all out on all the makeup
Attorney Alina Habba addressed the crowd at the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2024, giving audiences a complete shot of her full face of makeup. The issue with Habba's makeup was that
there was no single feature that she emphasized. Think of the classic French makeup rule that says less is more and that effortless makeup is more flattering. Instead, Habba was a maximalist everywhere, especially with her eye makeup. Rather than looking fresh and alert — a more commonly desired effect of makeup — Habba's thick eye makeup made her look harsher and older.
Lara Trump's brows were so arched she looked scary
Lara Trump is one of the many women who have fallen hook, line, and sinker for the MAGA Barbie look. While she spoke at the CPAC Conference in Washington, D.C., on February 22, 2024, Lara wore unapproachable makeup that made her seem intimidating. Her arched brows made her look angry, thanks to their inverted-V shape. On top of that, Lara wore such a dark, smokey eye that her heavy eye makeup shrouded her eyes from view. The final effect was a severe one and Lara would have been better off applying her makeup with a lighter touch.
Lauren Boebert's love of tanning lotion made her face look flat
Lauren Boebert showed up at a press conference outside of Manhattan Criminal Court on May 16, 2024 in New York City, wearing a wild amount of makeup applied over a heavy base of fake tanning products. Tanning products on the face, if applied too liberally, can make the skin appear flat and lifeless. Instead of a sun-kissed glow, Boebert's excessive use of self-tanner gave her skin a waxen finish that looked artificial. On top of this, her brows were way too dark and her red lipstick created a dizzying effect of colors and products.
Tiffany Trump overdid it with the blush in England
Tiffany Trump walked with Apple CEO Tim Cook into the state dinner at Windsor Castle during Donald Trump's U.K. state visit on September 17, 2025. Tiffany's blush was surprisingly bold and much too heavy, thanks to the concentrated circle of color on the apples of her cheeks. It gave a clownish finish to her aesthetic. The blush looked thick, and the ratio of blush to foundation was too high. Ultimately, Tiffany chose too bright of a blush color and would have been better off with something subdued.
It was too much of everything with Kimberly Guilfoyle
Kimberly Guilfoyle strutted her stuff in a busty, red dress while she attended the Cannes amfAR Gala on May 22, 2025, in Cap d'Antibes, France. Her makeup was overloaded on every level. Too much pink blush made for an excess of color on her cheeks while her dark liner, applied heavily on both the top and bottom lashes, obscured her eyes and made them look smaller. Similarly, Guilfoyle's eyebrows were drawn on with an excess of product and there was no natural finish to the overall look. Something a little softer would have been more flattering on Guilfoyle.
Melania Trump's orange blush looked strange
When Melania Trump attended the Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington, D.C., on December 5, 2019, she wore an unfortunate amount of orange blush which clashed with her skin tone. Orange blush can look muddy when applied too heavily, and Melania brought the bronze tone all the way down to the apples of her cheeks. Blush is supposed to mimic a natural flush, and this is more realistically achieved through a pink or red-based blush, not orange. It was also the wrong tone for the middle of winter. A cool, wintry color palette — with less orange — would have looked better on Melania.
Kristi Noem's eyebrows threw us off
Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem exhibited some intense brows while visiting the Oval Office in June 2025. It appears that Noem was struggling with "Sharpie brows," a makeup mistake where brows look sharply drawn on as if with a Sharpie pen. The problem with this makeup flub is that the brows lack the natural growth of brow hairs that would ideally frame the face in a flattering way. Real eyebrows reflect the textured appearance of human hair, and Noem's sharply drawn-on brows had a boxy front.
Karoline Leavitt has major eyebrow blindness
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt sported some wildly dark brows during a press briefing at the White House on November 12, 2025. Leavitt went for a brown tint that was way too dark for her natural color. Since she has blond hair, the ideal brow shade is one to two levels darker than her hair color. This would mean that Leavitt should have gone for an ash blond or taupe color. Unfortunately, Leavitt opted for a dark brown brow product that was several shades darker than what it should have been.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders didn't balance out her smokey eye
A strategic use of liner and mascara are essential when wearing a smokey eye. Unfortunately, Sarah Huckabee Sanders missed this makeup rule when she was the White House press secretary. At a news conference in August 2018, Huckabee Sanders applied dark eyeshadow but didn't balance this with other eye products. She needed some liner and mascara to create harmony with such a heavy shadow. Instead, it looked like she got interrupted during her makeup prep time and didn't finish the job.
Marjorie Taylor Greene went too far with her eyeshadow
The House Republicans held a caucus meeting in Washington, D.C., on October 13, 2023, and while speaking to the press outside, Marjorie Taylor Greene exhibited an unfortunate makeup choice that didn't do her any favors. There was no balance to the whole face, an essential detail to be attentive to when applying makeup. Greene's makeup was a fail because she went heavy on the smokey eye but didn't blend properly and didn't balance the dark shadow with enough lash emphasis. As a result, her eyes just looked sunken in and hidden in shade instead of popping.
Karoline Leavitt's blush placement made her look really washed out
Karoline Leavitt looked washed out and pale during a press briefing at the White House on December 11, 2025. Part of the art of wearing makeup is that each component is supposed to harmonize with the rest of the face. The fact that Leavitt used bronzer for contouring while keeping the apples of her cheeks bare made her look washed out and pale. Leavitt clearly was attentive to her face because she still applied bronzer, eye makeup, and lipstick, but skipped any kind of color on her cheeks.
Lara Trump got MAGAfied in the worst ways
There's no denying that Lara Trump has gone fully MAGA in terms of her beauty regime. Her complete embodiment of the "Mar-A-Lago face" trend shows Lara's reverence for the MAGA movement. While on the set of her Fox News show "My View with Lara Trump" in 2025, Lara's makeup had a mask-like effect; her brows were blocky and heavy with sharp, unnatural beginnings near the bridge of her nose. Meanwhile, the heavy eye makeup came off as dark and theatrical. Added to that was Lara's plump lips and Barbie blow-out, creating a MAGA-approved finish.
Laura Loomer has gone overboard with her brows
Laura Loomer, a right-wing political activist and internet personality, attended the "Demand Free Speech" rally in July 2019 in Washington, D.C.. Loomer struggled with her brows here; they were way too dark. Even though her hair color is deep brunette, her brows were severe. Loomer drew in her eyebrows with a solid, rigid outline instead of feathering them in a natural way. They had a block-like tip instead of allowing for the beginning of natural growth to the hairs. She overfilled her brows and the result was much too severe to look flattering.
Erika Kirk overbaked her under eyes at Charlie Kirk's memorial service
Erika Kirk rocked a major makeup moment at the memorial service for her late husband Charlie Kirk on September 21, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona. It was one case of many where Erika Kirk couldn't quit her cakey, pageant makeup. Erika's under-eyes were much too white, caused by overbaking (a makeup hack where a person applies loose powder and leaves it there for a period of time). The problem is that Erika didn't brush off enough of the excess powder, leaving a contrasting white shade that didn't blend naturally with her heavy blush and bronzer.
Karoline Leavitt went MAGA on her lips
Part of the "Mar-a-Lago face" plastic surgery trend is major lip injections. When White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt started her job, her lips were naturally thin. Over her time spent in the MAGAverse, Leavitt jumped on the lip injection trend and eventually, she started to sport lips that looked unnaturally puffy. People noticed this when Leavitt spoke during a news briefing on January 26, 2026 at the White House. More carefully applied lipstick and concealer around the edges would have saved her puckers from looking so unnatural here.
Kimberly Guilfoyle struggled with cakey makeup
Kimberly Guilfoyle went overboard with everything at the Republican National Convention on July 16, 2024. Her brows were so thickly drawn on that Guilfoyle's brow product was evidently visible. Her eyeliner was severe all around her eyes, which was an unflattering choice. Eyes can look bigger and more open if eyeliner is strategically applied, meaning that the top has liner but the bottom is more subtly shaded. Typically, liner on the bottom lash line should only be applied to a third of the area. On top of that, Guilfoyle then heavily overlined her lips and the whole effect was overwhelming.
Erika Kirk's eyebrow blindness is a recurring issue
Erika Kirk has repeatedly struggled with eyebrow blindness. This was certainly the case when she appeared onstage during the 2025 New York Times Dealbook Summit in New York City in December 2025. Kirk went for darker brows than her natural hair color and the result created a severe finish. Considering the fact that she has blond hair, Kirk would have looked better with a lighter brow product, but instead, she went all in on a dark-brown tone that made her look off-putting and intimidating.
Lauren Boebert needed to pick one facial feature to emphasize... not all of it
It's best to focus on one or two features when doing a full face of makeup. But Lauren Boebert went wild with her makeup tones in October 2023. Boebert's brows were thick and heavy, making her look angry and unapproachable. A lighter touch on her brows would have been more fetching. Meanwhile, her foundation was cakey and heavy on her skin, only amplifying her pores and skin texture. To add to that, Boebert went with bright, red lips and a dramatic smokey eye. Her makeup was, in short, completely overwhelming.
Kristi Noem's ICE Barbie glam gave people chills
There's a time and place for big, bold makeup and blowouts. For the average person, this combination of glam might make sense on special occasions, but for the secretary of homeland security, it's an everyday thing. Kristi Noem's face and style have changed a lot over the years, and since entering Trump's inner circle, Noem has gone full MAGA Barbie. This was clearly the case when she held a news conference at the border in February 2026 with big curls and a full face of makeup under her cap.
Karoline Leavitt's orange eyebrows were Trump-inspired
Karoline Leavitt's embarrassingly large eyebrows are one of the makeup mistakes she'll never live down. While draped in a leopard-print coat outside the White House, Leavitt exhibited bold red nails and equally bold brows. The only problem was that her brows had a distinctly orange undertone to them. The color didn't harmonize well with her hair shade and her bright brows were reminiscent of Donald Trump's general orange coloring, proving that she was morphing in more ways than one into her boss.
Melania Trump's premiere makeup for her Melania film was cakey and heavy
Melania Trump doesn't typically get her makeup wrong, but she sure did at the premiere for her documentary "Melania," on January 29, 2026 in Washington, D.C. Melania's foundation appeared more textured than usual and her pores were visible. This could have happened because of dry skin, making the foundation appear thick and unnatural. Or it could have happened because Melania skipped her primer. Or Melania simply wore the wrong foundation for her skin type. Whatever the case, it looked too cakey and thick on her skin.