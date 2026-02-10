Pics Of The Worst Makeup Mistakes In The MAGAverse

The women in the MAGA sphere, meaning the inner circle that fixes itself around Donald Trump, consistently fail with their makeup. But it's not just their makeup that's freckled with flops; their plastic surgery transformations make things even worse. This trend amongst the MAGA women is so distinct that it actually has a name all its own; it's called the "Mar-A-Lago face" and many in that world have tried it, including Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump. This plastic surgery trend tends to go so badly that we've even compiled a list of the most jarring plastic surgery transformations in MAGA history. It includes gals like Guilfoyle, a prime offender, and Kristi Noem, another feature face of the worst of the MAGA aesthetic thanks to all that filler and full lips.

The issue with this beauty trend within the MAGA circle is that it's removed from reality. Many of the makeup customs of these women defy natural beauty standards. From heavy brow products to fake lashes that could take flight they're so big, these gals push the limits (and don't even get us started on the cakey coverage). Considering that the MAGA ladies love makeup so much, it's inevitable that there have been a lot of mistakes along the way. Even Melania Trump's makeup has undergone a transformation that's been impossible to ignore. From Kristi Noem to Karoline Leavitt, Trump's inner circle could give a master class in what not to do when it comes to flattering makeup choices.