Scandals That Destroyed James Corden's Reputation In Hollywood

When British star James Corden began as the host of "The Late Late Show" on CBS in March 2015, he had an affable charm and charisma that resonated with audiences in America. His easy smile and jolly nature made people feel comfortable, and he pioneered some brilliant segments, including"Crosswalk the Musical" and "Carpool Karaoke" – in which he showed off his lovable friendship with Adele. However, audiences back in the U.K. already knew Corden from his work on countless British TV shows, and many had already started to sour on Corden in the years leading up to his time as an American talk show host.

While Corden is now among the slew of embattled former talk show hosts you don't hear from anymore, his career downfall came as something of a curveball for many fans of his charming on-screen persona. It all began with some bad behavior at a famous New York City restaurant in which he treated wait staff poorly, and got into an argument with the famous owner. Then things began to spiral when more and more stories started to circulate online about allegedly awful encounters people had with Corden over the years.

As the wave of negativity continued to mount and started to crest, some former fans began looking back at some of the things Corden had allegedly done as the host of "The Late Late Show." Corden was accused of being something of a bad boss who couldn't remember the names of his own crew members and allegedly even tried to get his writers pay cuts to afford assistants. While Corden eventually quit "The Late Late Show" in April 2023, he's still worth a massive amount of money from the position. However, it's unclear if he'll ever be able to rebuild his friendly, everyman reputation.