Kristen Bell Can't Escape The Shady Gossip About Her Face

American actress Kristen Bell has been part of some of the most influential movies and TV shows to ever grace your screen. Whether you've heard her voice in "Frozen" or "Gossip Girl," Bell has managed to maintain her star power throughout decades in the public eye –- although not necessarily for the right reasons.

Her red-flag-riddled marriage to fellow actor Dax Shephard has been the subject of much online discussion. Bell and Shephard's unconventional approach to raising their daughters has also been a prominent topic, giving audiences a lot more insight into their personal life than they may want (or need). However, everyone on the internet turned into "Veronica Mars" after photos of Bell started to become less and less recognizable.

Bell has always been gorgeous without makeup, but fans claim that selfies posted to Instagram in September 2024 appeared to show a visible difference in the star's jawline, eyes, and forehead. Posing alongside fellow "Nobody Wants This" co-star, Jackie Tohn, the behind-the-scenes insight into their on-set glam routine might have exposed more than Bell was comfortable sharing. Back in a 2021 interview with Vogue, Bell stated, "I used to feel like I was so concerned with how I look, [but] I think in my 30s and 40s I realized it really is more about health and how I feel," making her striking new appearance all the more shocking to fans.