Kristen Bell Can't Escape The Shady Gossip About Her Face
American actress Kristen Bell has been part of some of the most influential movies and TV shows to ever grace your screen. Whether you've heard her voice in "Frozen" or "Gossip Girl," Bell has managed to maintain her star power throughout decades in the public eye –- although not necessarily for the right reasons.
Her red-flag-riddled marriage to fellow actor Dax Shephard has been the subject of much online discussion. Bell and Shephard's unconventional approach to raising their daughters has also been a prominent topic, giving audiences a lot more insight into their personal life than they may want (or need). However, everyone on the internet turned into "Veronica Mars" after photos of Bell started to become less and less recognizable.
Bell has always been gorgeous without makeup, but fans claim that selfies posted to Instagram in September 2024 appeared to show a visible difference in the star's jawline, eyes, and forehead. Posing alongside fellow "Nobody Wants This" co-star, Jackie Tohn, the behind-the-scenes insight into their on-set glam routine might have exposed more than Bell was comfortable sharing. Back in a 2021 interview with Vogue, Bell stated, "I used to feel like I was so concerned with how I look, [but] I think in my 30s and 40s I realized it really is more about health and how I feel," making her striking new appearance all the more shocking to fans.
Kristen Bell's fans stand divided on the truth behind her face
While the selfie was quick to spark plastic surgery gossip, the truth behind the claims is one secret Kristen Bell will likely never tell. The "House of Lies" star has always been a big proponent of good skin care, even launching her own head-turning line in 2023, leaving some fans disappointed by her seemingly unnatural face transformation.
One Reddit user responded to the selfie by saying, "When you zoom into her lips in this picture, you can literally see where fillers were added to her upper lip line, it's all wonky ... My impression of her personality made me think she wouldn't get caught up in all of this, she always seemed cool and down to earth." Another took a more aggressive approach, claiming, "She had buckle [sic] fat removal obviously and a s*** load of Botox and way too much filler ... So sick of celebrities denying it, it makes them look so stupid."
The selfie wasn't the only example used by fans to fuel the shady gossip, as viewers of "Nobody Wants This" also discussed her appearance on the show. However, fans seemingly blamed the production crew for her uncanny appearance. One Redditor wrote, "I think the lighting did her [an] injustice and she looks washed out ... when comparing her makeup to her interviews and all, where she looks amazing, they did her makeup ... with a severe lack of color." Whether it's bad lighting or a face lift, Bell's face is far from the most tragic plastic surgery transformations in Hollywood history.