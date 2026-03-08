Meghan Markle's Five Worst Jackie Kennedy-Inspired Looks

For decades, Jackie Kennedy has been recognized as the epitome of chic style. Catherine, Princess of Wales, has rocked Jackie-inspired looks, including tailored 'fits and elegant accessories, proving that Jackie's influence extends around the globe. When Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, entered the royal spotlight, she also looked to Jackie's sartorial legacy. Early on, Meghan had a big fashion win when she wore a black belted sheath dress. In that case, the garment was even called "Jackie O" to make it easy for people to emulate the former first lady. While that dress's neckline and sleeves had a modern twist, the overall look perfectly captured the sophisticated silhouettes of many of Jackie's best looks, and it was one of Meghan's most popular dresses.

The duchess also had tremendous success when she combined the royal tradition of wearing hats with her American heritage and wore a white pillbox hat and white coat combo in 2019. Similar to the ways that Meghan and Kate's choices have influenced item sales, Jackie ensured the pillbox hat's lasting fame.

Unfortunately, it also didn't take long for Meghan to discover that following Jackie's style doesn't mean automatic fashion success. Some of the duchess's attempts have fallen flat for a variety of reasons, including deviating too far from classic style, lacking Jackie's knack for flattering cuts and patterns, or not following Jackie's impeccable selection of accessories.