Meghan Markle's Five Worst Jackie Kennedy-Inspired Looks
For decades, Jackie Kennedy has been recognized as the epitome of chic style. Catherine, Princess of Wales, has rocked Jackie-inspired looks, including tailored 'fits and elegant accessories, proving that Jackie's influence extends around the globe. When Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, entered the royal spotlight, she also looked to Jackie's sartorial legacy. Early on, Meghan had a big fashion win when she wore a black belted sheath dress. In that case, the garment was even called "Jackie O" to make it easy for people to emulate the former first lady. While that dress's neckline and sleeves had a modern twist, the overall look perfectly captured the sophisticated silhouettes of many of Jackie's best looks, and it was one of Meghan's most popular dresses.
The duchess also had tremendous success when she combined the royal tradition of wearing hats with her American heritage and wore a white pillbox hat and white coat combo in 2019. Similar to the ways that Meghan and Kate's choices have influenced item sales, Jackie ensured the pillbox hat's lasting fame.
Unfortunately, it also didn't take long for Meghan to discover that following Jackie's style doesn't mean automatic fashion success. Some of the duchess's attempts have fallen flat for a variety of reasons, including deviating too far from classic style, lacking Jackie's knack for flattering cuts and patterns, or not following Jackie's impeccable selection of accessories.
Meghan missed a crucial accessory
When Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, stepped out for her first big solo appearance with Queen Elizabeth II in 2018, she might have thought it was a foolproof strategy to wear this Jackie Kennedy-esque 'fit. Regrettably, Meghan's dress had an odd capelet that was distracting instead of elegant.
While her black belt emulates the late first lady's style, if Meghan had worn a hat and gloves, she'd have emulated Jackie and the queen. True, gloves weren't required, although Elizabeth and Princess Anne were still partial to them. Hats, however, were very much part of protocol, particularly when hanging out with a long-time hat enthusiast like the queen.
Meghan's Trooping the Colour dress needed a Jackie neckline
Between the pinky hues and the fabric colored buttons, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's 2018 Trooping the Colour dress has a lot in common with a dress worn by Jackie Kennedy. However, while Jackie's dress had short sleeves and a rounded collar, the neckline of Meghan's dress became a point of contention.
Some people were clearly scandalized that the Duchess of Sussex's shoulders were on display at the protocol-heavy official celebration of Queen Elizabeth's birthday. Others thought the brouhaha was completely unwarranted and applauded Meghan's style decision.
Meghan went to awkward lengths to imitate Jackie
In April 2018, Meghan Markle attended an Anzac Day service wearing a jacket and skirt with definite Jackie Kennedy vibes. Given that it's an occasion to honor fallen servicemen, it makes sense that Meghan chose black, rather than the vibrant colors that were often part of Jackie's wardrobe. Color aside, Meghan's 'fit doesn't quite stack up to Jackie's style, since the hem falls to an unflattering mid-calf length. Instead, Meghan could have opted for a skirt that fell just below her knee to match Jackie's aesthetic as well as royal dress codes.
Meghan didn't have Jackie's panache for prints
In 2013, long before Meghan Markle became a royal, she wore this sleeveless print shift. While the cut/print definitely has '60s vibes, it just can't compare to a printed mini dress that Jackie Kennedy rocked on her birthday in 1969. Rather than the repetition of a single motif, Jackie's Pucci dress boasted an ever-changing design that shines even in black and white photos. While Meghan's special Cartier Tank watch is visible here, other accessories could add interest to her 'fit. Then again, it would be hard to compete with the bespoke moon earrings Jackie wore.
Meghan and Jackie were plagued by rumpled 'fits
Jackie Kennedy may have been a paragon of style, but she wasn't infallible. One of Meghan Markle's outfits she should never wear again is this button down blouse paired with super-wrinkled khaki bottoms. Surprisingly, it's also similar to a wrinkled 'fit worn by Jackie. However, in Jackie's case, she just happened to be photographed by paparazzi while she was going about a regular day. In contrast, Meghan was at the 2023 Invictus Games, so she likely expected her picture would be taken.