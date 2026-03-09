The Internet Had Their Pitchforks Out For Trump's Inappropriate Accessory At Dignified Transfer

Donald Trump's first term saw all kinds of bad outfits from those in MAGA land, and now, in his second term, Trump himself has put his foot in it by wearing a hat. On March 7 at Dover Air Force Base, Trump was seen wearing a white baseball cap with "USA" in gold lettering across the front and "45" and "47" on the sides; it's on sale for $55 at the Trump Store online. He paired it with his signature dark suit and long red tie. Maybe Trump was just having another bad hair day? But it wasn't just that it's tacky to wear a baseball cap with a suit; it's that Trump wore the hat to the dignified transfer of the remains of the U.S. service members who were killed in a drone strike in Kuwait as a part of the American and Israeli war in Iran. Trump did salute, but people got pretty angry that he couldn't be bothered to remove his hat.

"Disrespectful... Take that damn baseball cap off and act like a head of state... Nobody in the world does this nonsense," one critic on X said. The press office account for California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has frequently gone after Trump, posted: "Take your hat off, you disgusting little man."

Roberto Schmidt/Getty

He wasn't alone. Another X user summed up what so many netizens seemed to be feeling over Trump's hat choice: "A picture is worth a thousand words. Trashy, crude, disrespectful Trump can't be bothered to take his baseball cap off at such a solemn occasion as the dignified transfer of six U.S. service members killed in his war with Iran. What a pathetic little man."