The Internet Had Their Pitchforks Out For Trump's Inappropriate Accessory At Dignified Transfer
Donald Trump's first term saw all kinds of bad outfits from those in MAGA land, and now, in his second term, Trump himself has put his foot in it by wearing a hat. On March 7 at Dover Air Force Base, Trump was seen wearing a white baseball cap with "USA" in gold lettering across the front and "45" and "47" on the sides; it's on sale for $55 at the Trump Store online. He paired it with his signature dark suit and long red tie. Maybe Trump was just having another bad hair day? But it wasn't just that it's tacky to wear a baseball cap with a suit; it's that Trump wore the hat to the dignified transfer of the remains of the U.S. service members who were killed in a drone strike in Kuwait as a part of the American and Israeli war in Iran. Trump did salute, but people got pretty angry that he couldn't be bothered to remove his hat.
"Disrespectful... Take that damn baseball cap off and act like a head of state... Nobody in the world does this nonsense," one critic on X said. The press office account for California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has frequently gone after Trump, posted: "Take your hat off, you disgusting little man."
He wasn't alone. Another X user summed up what so many netizens seemed to be feeling over Trump's hat choice: "A picture is worth a thousand words. Trashy, crude, disrespectful Trump can't be bothered to take his baseball cap off at such a solemn occasion as the dignified transfer of six U.S. service members killed in his war with Iran. What a pathetic little man."
Fox News had to apologize over footage of a hatless Donald Trump
And there were those who brought up how outraged some people were over Barack Obama wearing a tan suit. One person posted: "All those Obama tan suit whiners are mighty quiet about Donald Trump wearing a white baseball hat to Dover for the dignified transfer of our slain service members."
It wasn't just that Trump wore a self-promoting baseball cap to the dignified transfer — though at least it wasn't a red MAGA hat. There was the fact that when Fox News covered the solemn event, the network didn't always use the actual footage of Trump from March 7. It did at first, and in an article currently on Fox News, you can see Trump saluting with the hat on. But then, footage from Trump at a previous dignified transfer, notably without the hat, was used for two Sunday morning Fox News shows. The channel has claimed that it was a mistake, saying, "We regret the error and apologize for the incorrect footage," per AP News. But some people think that it was perhaps more intentional than accidental. Zeteo Editor in Chief Mehdi Hasan posted on X: "If any other network did this it would be a huge scandal, Fox would lead the chorus of criticisms and faux-outrage, and people would lose their jobs. But not at Fox. It's not a news network. It's a state propaganda channel."
Trump wore what appears to be the same hat as he went golfing on March 8, via X. He did change out of the suit, but he must really like that baseball cap. With the ongoing conflict, sadly, it's likely that there will be additional dignified transfers for him to attend. We'll see if he rewears the hat.