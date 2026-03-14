Rumors About The British Royal Family That Turned Out To Be True

The British royal family is among the most popular royal families in the world. This means curious eyes are on their every move. This gets in their way just as much as it benefits them. On a positive note, quite a few royals are looked up to and often even influence styles and trends. Conversely, their fame is likely to pressure them to act perfect at all times. Imagine every move you make not only being tracked but also constantly being judged or read into — sounds exhausting. Not just that, rumors are a part of their lives; while some rumors are baseless, others have turned out to be true.

It's not difficult to see why some members of the royal family aren't thrilled with the press. Prince Harry, for instance, is said to have a hateful relationship with the media and has voiced very strong feelings about his views. While speaking at a WIRED virtual conference in 2021 (via Business Insider), he criticized the UK press, saying, "They don't report the news, they create it." He also claimed, "I lost my mother through this self-manufactured rabidness." That said, not all rumors are created out of thin air. Some surface through sources giving scoops, which end up being true. For example, the rumors of King Edward VIII's affair with Wallis Simpson circulated the globe before they were confirmed and he abdicated the throne. Even King Charles III's marital unhappiness with the late Diana, Princess of Wales, was speculated before their ultimate divorce. On that note, here are some more rumors that turned out to be true.