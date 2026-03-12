Dr. Phil's Wife Robin Has Worn Some Inappropriate Outfits
Dr. Phil's wife, Robin McGraw, is more than just a supportive celebrity wife. The bestselling self-help author is also a notable philanthropist specializing in child welfare causes, as well as being a regular guest on her husband's show and the former host of her own podcast, "I've Got a Secret! With Robin McGraw." As her Instagram feed illustrates, Robin is also something of a fashionista. Whether in the TV studio, at a red-carpet event, or just hanging out at home, she feels her best in stylish dresses (often with flouncy skirts), spangly details, and designer shoes with skinny spikes that would make most of us wince. (They do look spectacular, we admit.)
Yet, just as Dr. Phil is known for taking things way too far on his show, Robin has been known to wear outfits that don't suit the occasion. Sometimes, it's just a color or a pattern that doesn't hit the mark; other times, the whole ensemble makes you wonder whether she read the room. Either way, the fashion misses are glaring enough to stand out in a head-scratching way, and we did plenty of that when we put together this gallery of outstanding examples. See whether you agree with our "why that? Why there?" choices.
Her holiday dress was not giving Christmas cheer
Dr. Phil and Robin McGraw were the hosts of the long-running "Christmas in Washington" holiday special from 2004 to 2008. The concert featured such notable performers as LeAnn Rimes, Rascal Flatts, Carrie Underwood, and Julianne Hough. Yet looking at Robin's dress from her first hosting stint, one would think she was attending a funeral service rather than presenting a joyful Yuletide show. Stoic as she is, first lady Melania Trump's Christmas tree-lighting outfits manage to make her look more festive than this. Even Robin's understated jewelry failed to add enough sparkle to the night.
The McGraws were a courtside clash
The 2017 Chris Evert/Raymond James Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic was held on a hot Florida day, when the stands were filled with fans in colorful T-shirts and breezy sundresses suited to the weather. Dr. Phil turned out in comfortable tennis whites, but Robin opted for jeans, stilettos, and a cream blazer, a look reminiscent of Lauren Boebert's fashion fails. Sure, Catherine, Princess of Wales, may attend Wimbledon in fancy dresses, but this wasn't Wimbledon, and Robin isn't a royal.
This dress was wild for the wrong reasons
We're not sure where Robin was headed in this pic from 2017, but it's hard to imagine any occasion where this outfit would have been appropriate. The tiger-stripe pattern was unflattering on her, the leather bow unhelpful, and the whole look was just a little too cutesy for the noted philanthropist. Even Dr. Phil (we think that's him behind her!) seemed to be trying to hold her back from venturing out into public view.
This dress was sheerly unsuitable
For just about any other occasion, Robin's stunning flower-embellished gown would have been a show-stopper. On this night in 2017, however, it was a questionable choice. She and Dr. Phil attended a gala for the David Foster Foundation, a Canadian organization that helps pay the medical bills and related expenses for families of ill children awaiting organ transplants. A dress with a sheer bra-baring top doesn't quite send the message of "Please help a child get a new kidney."
Her jacket ruffled a lot of fur
Some fans feel Robin McGraw's outfits are inappropriate, not for their tailoring, but for their materials. For instance, when she shared a playful shot of herself peeping through her blinds in 2023, her fur-trimmed cuffs outraged animal lovers. "Real fur is WRONG," one scolded. Another agreed, "If animals could speak all mankind would weep." Robin got a similar reaction to a close-up shot of a similar outfit she showed off months later. "sure hope that is faux fur! who wants to support the fur industry," was a typical comment.
This dress wasn't rodeo-ready, and that's no bull
Granted, Robin McGraw wasn't one of the competitors here. But wearing a leather dress to the 2024 Professional Bull Riders World Finals? Of all events, this one especially calls for casual wear, or at least some nice jeans and a Stetson. Dr. Phil had the right idea with his denims, so one would think his wife would have taken her cue from him. And those white shoes? We know Robin loves her spike heels, but darlin', you do know what those bulls do on that dirt floor, right?