Dr. Phil's Wife Robin Has Worn Some Inappropriate Outfits

Dr. Phil's wife, Robin McGraw, is more than just a supportive celebrity wife. The bestselling self-help author is also a notable philanthropist specializing in child welfare causes, as well as being a regular guest on her husband's show and the former host of her own podcast, "I've Got a Secret! With Robin McGraw." As her Instagram feed illustrates, Robin is also something of a fashionista. Whether in the TV studio, at a red-carpet event, or just hanging out at home, she feels her best in stylish dresses (often with flouncy skirts), spangly details, and designer shoes with skinny spikes that would make most of us wince. (They do look spectacular, we admit.)

Yet, just as Dr. Phil is known for taking things way too far on his show, Robin has been known to wear outfits that don't suit the occasion. Sometimes, it's just a color or a pattern that doesn't hit the mark; other times, the whole ensemble makes you wonder whether she read the room. Either way, the fashion misses are glaring enough to stand out in a head-scratching way, and we did plenty of that when we put together this gallery of outstanding examples. See whether you agree with our "why that? Why there?" choices.