Alina Habba's Hush-Hush Divorce From Rarely Seen Ex-Husband Gregg Reuben Isn't Surprising
Alina Habba, who has been considered one of Donald Trump's worst lawyers, has quietly filed some legal paperwork of her own. Habba and her husband, Gregg Reuben, are now divorced, and she has reportedly relocated to Florida, not far from Mar-a-Lago, according to the Daily Mail.
Habba got married to Reuben in December 2020, but the two of them were seldom seen together. Before Reuben, Habba was married to Matthew Eyet for eight years, and he was similarly low-key. You never really know what's going on behind the scenes in any marriage, and just because a couple isn't seen much in public doesn't necessarily mean they're on the outs. For example, Dolly Parton and her late husband rarely went out together, but they were still together for nearly six decades. Habba is no Dolly, though, and the low public profile she had with her husband may have also revealed what they were like in private.
The Daily Mail reported that Habba filed for divorce in February 2026, and that the two had been "living separate lives for a while." That timeline may explain why Reuben and Habba's 2025 holiday White House photo was so awkward. Reuben apparently wasn't all that into politics, and Habba had clearly gone all in with her support of Trump in recent years, from being his lead attorney in the E. Jean Carroll trial to being illegally picked by him as a U.S. attorney. As such, we could see how she and her husband could have drifted apart.
Alina Habba's move to Florida along with her divorce could signal a new chapter for her
We do have another hint as to why Alina Habba and Gregg Reuben split up. Someone close to the situation told the Daily Mail that Habba is "widely successful, a rockstar mom, and I have no doubt she'll eventually find someone who celebrates her sparkle instead of trying to dim it." Perhaps Habba felt like she was being held back by Reuben in some way. If that's the case, we might be seeing more of Habba in the coming months, especially with her move to Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago neighborhood.
From Habba's recent Instagram posts, you wouldn't have guessed that she was going through a divorce and a move, two major life changes that can be very stressful. In February, the month of her divorce, she shared a photo of herself in a makeup chair, wished FBI Director Kash Patel a happy birthday, gave a shout-out to Trump on President's Day, and congratulated Republican consultant Alex Bruesewitz on his wedding.
Some social media users have theories about why Habba moved to Florida in the wake of her divorce. One person quipped on X, "Maybe 3rd time's the charm and she can snag Don Trump, Jr. before he gets married." Others think she's more interested in getting closer to the president himself, but only time will tell.