Alina Habba's Hush-Hush Divorce From Rarely Seen Ex-Husband Gregg Reuben Isn't Surprising

Alina Habba, who has been considered one of Donald Trump's worst lawyers, has quietly filed some legal paperwork of her own. Habba and her husband, Gregg Reuben, are now divorced, and she has reportedly relocated to Florida, not far from Mar-a-Lago, according to the Daily Mail.

Habba got married to Reuben in December 2020, but the two of them were seldom seen together. Before Reuben, Habba was married to Matthew Eyet for eight years, and he was similarly low-key. You never really know what's going on behind the scenes in any marriage, and just because a couple isn't seen much in public doesn't necessarily mean they're on the outs. For example, Dolly Parton and her late husband rarely went out together, but they were still together for nearly six decades. Habba is no Dolly, though, and the low public profile she had with her husband may have also revealed what they were like in private.

The Daily Mail reported that Habba filed for divorce in February 2026, and that the two had been "living separate lives for a while." That timeline may explain why Reuben and Habba's 2025 holiday White House photo was so awkward. Reuben apparently wasn't all that into politics, and Habba had clearly gone all in with her support of Trump in recent years, from being his lead attorney in the E. Jean Carroll trial to being illegally picked by him as a U.S. attorney. As such, we could see how she and her husband could have drifted apart.