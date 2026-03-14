Former U.S. Olympic Gold Medalists Who Are Unrecognizable Now

Before there was Michael Phelps, there was Mark Spitz. The athlete only swam in two Olympic Games — Mexico City in 1968 and Munich in 1972 — but he made a major splash at both, walking away with two gold medals, a silver, and a bronze after his first games, and a whopping seven golds after his second. The man was unstoppable in the pool, and he's still one of the winningest Olympians of all time, with just two other athletes ahead of him in the all-time individual gold medal count, and a handful tied with him, including Katie Ledecky.

Spitz retired from competitive swimming after the Munich Games, but he remained part of the sports world through broadcasting and other television gigs. He tried to qualify for the 1992 Games, but he finished a couple seconds short of the required time, officially marking the end of his swimming career. These days, Spitz keeps a relatively low profile, but still keeps his eye on the Olympics, particularly swimming.

Like most people in the world, Spitz was impressed by Phelps' incredible Olympic run, but the OG swimming champion does believe one day someone will surpass his successor's greatness. "The bottom line is, records are made to be broken. There will be somebody, someday that will rise to the occasion, perhaps. Maybe not in my lifetime or even Michael Phelps' lifetime," Spitz told CNN Sports of Phelps' performance in the 2008 Beijing Games in which he broke Spitz's record of most gold medals won in a single Games.