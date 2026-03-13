Jasmine Crockett Isn't Shy About Showing Off Her Killer Legs

Representative Jasmine Crockett is well-known for her opposition to MAGA politics and heated arguments with Republican lawmakers, like the one that sparked her famous feud with Marjorie Taylor Greene where they hurled insults about each other's physical appearance. Despite the shady rumors about Crockett and Taylor Greene's critical comment about her eyelashes, the congresswoman gained positive attention for her appearance. Comments that Crockett looks younger than her age have circulated the internet and the press since 2024.

Crockett's fashion choices are also pretty eye-catching. Even though some of Crockett's congressional outfits missed the mark, her looks outside of the U.S. Capitol work more in her favor. She doesn't let her job as a representative limit her self-expression, which is evident as she shows off her killer legs at various events.