Jasmine Crockett Isn't Shy About Showing Off Her Killer Legs
Representative Jasmine Crockett is well-known for her opposition to MAGA politics and heated arguments with Republican lawmakers, like the one that sparked her famous feud with Marjorie Taylor Greene where they hurled insults about each other's physical appearance. Despite the shady rumors about Crockett and Taylor Greene's critical comment about her eyelashes, the congresswoman gained positive attention for her appearance. Comments that Crockett looks younger than her age have circulated the internet and the press since 2024.
Crockett's fashion choices are also pretty eye-catching. Even though some of Crockett's congressional outfits missed the mark, her looks outside of the U.S. Capitol work more in her favor. She doesn't let her job as a representative limit her self-expression, which is evident as she shows off her killer legs at various events.
She looked stunning in a red dress at an awards show
In June 2024, Crockett attended the fourth annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards in Beverly Hills. The politician wore a red gown with a nostalgic high-low skirt and a uniquely uneven neckline. Her lower legs looked incredible against the red fabric, and she wore a tasteful glam makeup look. She had no need for a necklace as her black earrings dangled down over her shoulders, and her black curls being pushed to the side gave her an ethereal vibe.
Crockett dressed the part for the Ebony Power 100 Gala
Jasmine Crockett went to the Ebony Power 100 Gala in November 2024. Crockett wore a figure-hugging, velvet black dress with a slit on the side, making her legs the star of the show. The dress had an eye-catching bedazzled design on the upper half that trickled down to Crockett's slim waist. She wore a bracelet with large gems, a diamond ring, and large, rectangular stud earrings to finish off the look.
Her look at this culture festival blended business with fun
At the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture, Jasmine Crockett's outfit blurred the lines between business and party attire in the best way. She wore a white blazer-style dress with ruffled long sleeves. The dress's mid-thigh length and Crockett's sleek silver heels gave her another chance to show off her nice legs. She wore a diamond ring and painted her nails white to match her clothes.
Jasmine Crockett kept it simple with her film festival 'fit
In August 2025, Jasmine Crockett attended the annual Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival in Massachusetts. She wore a black leather dress with short sleeves and a skirt ending at her mid-thighs. Her simple black heels highlighted her calves. She finished off the look with a diamond ring and bracelet, as well as a pearl bracelet and a pendant necklace. The politician added a pop of color by wearing red blush and lipstick.
This office-ready outfit couldn't hide her calves
Jasmine Crockett wore a black-and-red outfit that looked office-ready for the 17th annual Soulful Christmas in December 2025. Her black-and-red mock neck top had puffy sleeves, and she paired it with a black pencil skirt that ended right past her knees. The lawmaker looked very good as her outfit highlighted her figure and still showed off her calves. As usual, Crockett didn't wear much jewelry, opting for large stud earrings, a diamond ring and a signature pendant necklace.
Heels might be the secret behind her legs looking good
Jasmine Crockett went to the Root 100 Gala in December 2025 to celebrate the accomplishments of Black celebrities, entertainers, and activists. She also posed on the red carpet next to CNN commentator Ashley Allison and CNN anchor Abby Phillips. Crockett wore a long figure-hugging red dress, but it wasn't long enough to hide all of her legs. Her heels seem to play a big role in showing off how toned her lower calves are. Instead of her pendant necklace, Crockett wore pearls and paired them with her usual diamond ring.