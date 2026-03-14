Landman's Jacob Lofland Has Seriously Transformed

When Jacob Lofland was a little kid growing up in rural Arkansas, he had no clue that his future lay in Hollywood. He didn't even dream of making it on the big screen. As Lofland told the Arkansas Times in 2013, "Even when I was a kid it was never something I thought about. It's not something from our area you ever hear about." During these early years, Lofland did participate in school plays and local productions. However, it wasn't particularly hard to cinch a role. "The school I went [to], we had seven kids in the whole class — we're still best friends — so if you didn't do the play, there wasn't going to be a play," he laughed about in an interview with Interview Magazine.

Despite this normal background, Lofland became a child actor on a whim and then went on to star alongside some of the biggest names in La La Land. He pursued a career in front of the cameras, transforming from one of the industry's key examples of raw talent to a truly experienced actor. Eventually, he carved out a niche for himself by playing the adorable Cooper in Paramount+'s "Landman" and becoming one of America's most recognizable television actors. Lofland's stunning transformation goes to show that you don't have to be a celebrity nepo baby to make a splash in the entertainment industry.