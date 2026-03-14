Pam Bondi's Age Gap With Ex-Fiancé Greg Henderson Was Bigger Than We Knew

Pam Bondi's relationship history has been pretty eventful, especially before she joined forces with Donald Trump in 2019 as a White House staff member during his first term. The Florida native got married and divorced twice between 1990 and 2002, and after taking time to focus on her career, Bondi had an age-gap romance in the early 2010s. She was engaged to ophthalmologist Greg Henderson, who is 15 years her senior, while she served as Florida's attorney general. Despite how common massive age gaps are for political couples, Bondi's age gap with Henderson seemed more drastic since he was married for two decades before his wife died in 2002, and his four children were adults during the engagement.

Bondi telling the Tampa Bay Times about the engagement in 2011 meant that she and Henderson were pretty serious about each other. The former couple even sparked marriage rumors in 2012 as their vacation to the Cayman Islands circulated on the web. Former Florida state senator Paula Dockery shared a Facebook post with the caption, "The blushing bride serving punch to her friends on Cayman Air," (via The Palm Beach Post). The couple wearing a white dress and a suit, respectively, didn't make the trip look like anything other than a wedding. However, Bondi and Henderson told the Tampa Bay Times that a destination wedding never occurred. Henderson said, "We are enjoying a happy and blessed trip and are deeply in love with each other."