Unfiltered Erika Kirk Pics Expose A Glaring Beauty Blunder She Can't Stop Making

Launching herself into the spotlight in the wake of her husband Charlie Kirk's passing, Erika Kirk has made routine appearances in friendly spaces. While Erika's transformation has included a stunning wardrobe, pyrotechnic stage presentations, and an earnest dedication to Charlie's legacy, it's also had several missteps. Notably, Erika's makeup routine has seemingly taken a major nosedive since she started frequenting MAGA's inner circle. While Erika's surprisingly lavish life just might provide her with a glam squad, whoever is in charge of her makeup keeps on making the same glaring mistake.

Several other MAGA fans have questionable makeup routines, and Erika hasn't been able to escape the practice, either. Her face often boasts the hallmarks of too much bronzer, mismatched foundation, excessive eye makeup, and misplaced blush. In fact, it's her blush and bronzer that consistently trip up Erika, especially since she has the strange habit of placing these so high up on her cheekbones. When coupled with the fact that she also seems to apply bronzer to her forehead, the overall effect is one of creating a pale ring around her eyes and across the bridge of her nose. It's a strange mistake that Erika has repeated several times on major stages.