The Tragedy Of The Carradine Family Is Just Plain Sad

The following article mentions suicide, mental health struggles, addiction, and child abuse.

Not unlike the Barrymores, Fondas, and Houstons, the Carradine clan is a Hollywood dynasty that all began with patriarch John Carradine. Over the course of his decades-spanning career, John appeared in over 350 projects.Known for his work in films such as "House of Frankenstein" and "The Grapes of Wrath," John was one of the silver screen's most prolific character actors and passed his love for the craft down to his own children, including sons David, Keith, and Robert Carradine.

David Carradine first skyrocketed to prominence in the '70s when he starred in the martial arts series "Kung Fu," while Keith headlined films like "Pretty Baby" and "Nashville," and Robert starred in the '80s cult classic "Revenge of the Nerds." Although each of John's sons found their niche in the industry, trouble, controversy, and grief ultimately plagued the Carradine family. While being a member of an A-list Hollywood family may seem like a charmed existence from the outside, the Carradines' story is full of heartbreak and struggle.

In 2009, David passed away in a tragic death that was ruled accidental. In 2026, his brother Robert died by suicide at the age of 71. The Carradines' long list of loss and challenges can be traced all the way back to John's own childhood, setting an ominous precedent for his future family members.