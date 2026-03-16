The Tragedy Of The Carradine Family Is Just Plain Sad
The following article mentions suicide, mental health struggles, addiction, and child abuse.
Not unlike the Barrymores, Fondas, and Houstons, the Carradine clan is a Hollywood dynasty that all began with patriarch John Carradine. Over the course of his decades-spanning career, John appeared in over 350 projects.Known for his work in films such as "House of Frankenstein" and "The Grapes of Wrath," John was one of the silver screen's most prolific character actors and passed his love for the craft down to his own children, including sons David, Keith, and Robert Carradine.
David Carradine first skyrocketed to prominence in the '70s when he starred in the martial arts series "Kung Fu," while Keith headlined films like "Pretty Baby" and "Nashville," and Robert starred in the '80s cult classic "Revenge of the Nerds." Although each of John's sons found their niche in the industry, trouble, controversy, and grief ultimately plagued the Carradine family. While being a member of an A-list Hollywood family may seem like a charmed existence from the outside, the Carradines' story is full of heartbreak and struggle.
In 2009, David passed away in a tragic death that was ruled accidental. In 2026, his brother Robert died by suicide at the age of 71. The Carradines' long list of loss and challenges can be traced all the way back to John's own childhood, setting an ominous precedent for his future family members.
John Carradine was only 2 when his father died
John Carradine was born on February 5, 1906, in New York City to Associated Press correspondent William Carradine and surgeon Genevieve Richmond. When he was 2 years old, John tragically lost his father to tuberculosis. William's untimely death had a profound impact on John's childhood and beyond. His mother remarried a man who was physically abusive, and according to David Carradine's memoir, "Endless Highway," John left home for a period when he was just 14 years old.
It wasn't long before John dove headfirst into the life of a struggling artist. He studied sculpture at Philadelphia's Graphic Arts Institute and even studied under famed sculptor Daniel Chester French. The future star, who was once arrested for vagrancy and spent some time behind bars, also painted portraits. Per The New York Times, he once said, "I made as high as $10 to $15 a day."
Having developed an interest in the performing arts at a young age, John made his stage debut in 1925 when he appeared in a production of "Camille." He found work in the theater as a set designer before kicking off his on-screen career at the age of 24 in the 1930s film "Tol'able David." He went on to establish himself as one of the most prolific character actors of all time, passing his love of acting on to his children and firmly cementing the family's status as a Hollywood dynasty.
John Carradine's first wife could no longer have kids after abortions
John Carradine married his first wife, Ardanelle McCool, in 1935. She had one son, Bruce Carradine, from a previous marriage whom John ultimately adopted. Ardanelle and John went on to welcome son David Carradine in 1936. John hoped to continue to grow their family, but this would not come to fruition. Following a series of miscarriages, John reportedly learned that Ardanelle had secretly carried out illegal abortions without his knowledge, resulting in her being unable to have any more children.
David would later open up about how tumultuous his childhood was as a result of his parents' stormy marriage, which resulted in divorce in 1944. Prior to their separation, David attempted suicide at age 5 after learning that he and Bruce had different fathers. "My father saved me, and then confiscated my comic book collection and burned it — which was scarcely the point," he wrote in his memoir "Endless Highway."
John and Ardanelle became embroiled in a child custody battle over David, who was placed in foster homes and boarding schools until he was reunited with his father; the elder Carradine married fellow actor Sonia Sorel in 1944. Unfortunately, this union was also destined to end on a sour note, though the couple would welcome three sons into the world before parting ways after 12 years together.
John Carradine's sons were sent to a home for abused children
Christopher, Keith, and Robert Carradine were the sons of John Carradine and Sonia Sorel. The couple divorced when Robert was just 2 years old in 1956. As Keith later told The New York Times, he had a complicated upbringing, as his father struggled with alcohol use while his mother "was a manic depressive paranoid schizophrenic catatonic — she had it all." After the couple's long and bitter custody battle, their sons were ordered to go to a home for abused children for three months, an experience that left the boys with lasting emotional trauma.
"It was like being in jail. There were bars on the windows, and we were only allowed to see our parents through glass doors. It was very sad. We would stand there on either side of that glass door crying," Keith said to an interview with the Lakeland Ledger. Though John was eventually awarded full custody of his sons, the siblings were raised primarily by their grandparents for a period.
In 1957, John married his third wife, Doris Grimshaw. For the majority of his childhood, Robert was under the impression that Grimshaw was his biological mother since he was not permitted to have contact with Sorel due to the custody agreement. Robert only learned that Sorel was his biological mother after he met her when he was 14.
John Carradine's third wife tragically died in a house fire
Family patriarch John Carradine experienced a lot of loss throughout his life. His third wife, former studio typist Doris Rich Grimshaw, tragically died in a house fire. She had been credited with typing the script to "The Treasure of the Sierra Madre" and had played Mrs. Claus in the 1964 holiday film "Santa Claus Conquers the Martians."
Like John, Grimshaw had been married multiple times, and the actor was her fifth husband; the couple were legally married for 14 years but separated before she passed. She died in 1971 after a cigarette-related fire broke out in her apartment.
Four years later, John married Emily Cisneros, and the couple stayed together until he died in 1988 at the age of 82. The Golden Age of Hollywood star passed away in Milan, Italy, with his son David Carradine by his side, having suffered a heart attack.
David Carradine struggled with substance abuse and was arrested multiple times
All throughout his illustrious four-decade career, David Carradine had many run-ins with the law related to his substance abuse issues. His arrest record included assaulting a police officer and driving under the influence, and in 1974, he was accused of assaulting a woman after breaking into a person's home.
At the time, Carradine was under the influence of peyote and was seen walking around the streets of his Hollywood Hills neighborhood naked and behaving erratically before he smashed a neighbor's window and entered the house. The "Kung Fu" star also reportedly verbally harassed two women and even became physically violent towards one of them. Carradine was arrested and charged with malicious mischief, and he was hit with a $250 fine and probation.
Despite his growing star power and success, Carradine would continue to find himself on the wrong end of the law and be caught in shocking celebrity scandals in the ensuing years before ultimately getting sober in 1996. "I haven't had one bad moment, and I haven't looked back," he told People of his sobriety journey. "I feel like I'm the sole survivor of a shipwreck and I've reached the beach of a gorgeous tropical island with papayas and mangoes and beautifully colored birds."
The Carradine men were unlucky in love
John Carradine's sons' relationship histories are full of major ups and downs. His son David Carradine was married five times and was in a serious relationship with actor Barbara Hershey for nearly seven years. Following David's arrest in 1974 and affair with "Kung Fu" guest star Season Hubley, they split up in 1975.
Keith Carradine was married to Sandra Will from 1982 to 1999 and has been married to his current wife since 2006. That said, he was hesitant to tie the knot — and his father's disastrous track record with relationships was the root of his resistance. "I swore I would never get married," he told Herald-Journal. "I said that for years. My father's marriages were so difficult and painful that I didn't want to have a damn thing to do with marriage, ever. And then I fell in love."
Robert Carradine was with his wife Edith Mani for 25 years before the couple eventually separated and divorced in 2015. Mani alleged in the divorce proceedings that Robert had tried to kill them both in a car crash in 2015 after struggling with severe depression following the death of his brother David in 2009. Robert was hit with a reckless driving fine at the time of the accident.
Keith Carradine was initially an absent father to Martha Plimpton
Keith Carradine and Shelley Plimpton were both prominent actors when they met in 1968 while filming the Broadway musical "Hair." Their daughter Martha Plimpton was born on November 16, 1970, despite Shelley still being legally married at the time. Carradine had already wrapped up his work for the stage show and had returned to California when he discovered that Shelley was pregnant. Shelley had briefly reconciled with her husband, and Carradine wasn't ready to be a father, though he praised her for providing for Martha as a single mother.
"She did a hell of a job raising Martha. I was not there. I was a very young man, absolutely terrified. She just took that in, and then she welcomed me into Martha's life when I was ready," Carradine shared with The New York Times. Martha Plimpton would follow in her famous parents' footsteps and pursue a career in acting, notably appearing in films like "The Goonies," "Running on Empty," and "Parenthood." She also shirked the nepo baby label by using her mother's maiden name as her stage name.
Carradine and Martha would become close in her adult years, and they even shared the screen in a 2014 episode of her sitcom "Raising Hope." Of finally acting opposite Martha, Carradine said on the "Rachael Ray Show," "I've been waiting 40 years for the chance to work with my daughter. She finally invited me, and we had the best time, as I knew would happen."
Martha Plimpton was devastated by the death of River Phoenix
As a member of the Carradine family, Martha Plimpton seemed destined for a career in Hollywood. At the age of 10, she made her film debut in the 1981 thriller "Rollover." Plimpton would continue to establish herself as a rising star in the industry with roles in "The Goonies" and "The Mosquito Coast," in which she shared the screen with River Phoenix, a star of the '80s and '90s we lost way too soon. The two began a relationship during production and dated until 1989, splitting up due to Phoenix's substance abuse issues.
After their breakup, Plimpton remained close friends with Phoenix up until his death. In 1993, when he overdosed on cocaine and opiates on Halloween night at The Viper Room. He was 23 years old. Though she had remained fiercely private about her relationship with Phoenix for decades, Plimpton reflected on their profound bond and his untimely passing during an episode of "Dinner's On Me," a podcast hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson.
"When we did break up eventually, we did remain friends," she told Ferguson in the episode. "We were each other's first love. That relationship never really goes away. You can't ever let something like that go. It's just too important and too altering." Plimpton also reflected on his struggles with addiction, which sadly led to his death: "His illness was incredibly difficult for him to manage on his own, and he never really got the help that I think he would have done amazingly well with."
Keith Carradine became the target of a wiretapping operation
Following his divorce from wife and fellow actor Sandra Will in 1999, Keith Carradine found himself swept up in a shocking wiretapping scandal. Will hired notorious Hollywood fixer and private investigator Anthony Pellicano to spy on Carradine and his girlfriend, Hayley DuMond. Pellicano was indicted in February 2006 for 110 counts, including racketeering, wiretapping, and conspiracy, Carradine being just one of the celebrities the P.I. spied on; he also reportedly was hired to keep tabs on Sylvester Stallone, Kevin Nealon, and Garry Shandling.
Pellicano spied on Carradine's private conversations with DuMond during their relationship at the behest of Will and illegally entered his home, hoping to gain an upper hand in their ongoing divorce proceedings. Pellicano was sentenced to 15 years behind bars, while Will pled guilty to perjury, having lied under oath to a grand jury regarding the fixer's illegal activities and her involvement. She ended up receiving community service and probation, and was ultimately fined $10,000.
Carradine later filed a civil lawsuit against Will and Pellicano in 2013, and it was settled outside of court. According to his lawsuit, during their divorce, Will "engaged in scorched-earth litigation tactics that knew no moral, ethical, or legal bounds" and "barraged Mr. Carradine with endless harassing and threatening phone calls" (via The Hollywood Reporter). Despite the chaos, Carradine and DuMond married in 2006, and Pellicano was released from prison in 2019.
David Carradine's accidental death shocked the world
With a decorated career spanning decades, David Carradine's death in 2009 marked a tragic end to his Hollywood story and left the world mourning the star. Carradine was found dead in his Bangkok hotel room on June 4, 2009, the nature of his death being ruled as accidental suffocation; the actor was 72. Authorities determined that he died from autoerotic asphyxiation.
Carradine was in Thailand filming the movie "Stretch," and crew members became concerned when he failed to show up for dinner. The actor was found by a maid the next morning. The unusual circumstances surrounding his death fueled speculation he may have died by suicide, and the Carradine family hired pathologist Dr. Michael Baden to examine the actor's death. "The autopsy findings and the evidence thus far available demonstrate that Mr. Carradine's death was not the result of suicide," Baden said, per NPR.
"He didn't die of natural causes, and he didn't die of suicidal causes from the nature of the ligatures around the body, so that leaves some kind of accidental death," Baden later confirmed, per ABC News. Carradine's loved ones and Hollywood peers grieved his shocking passing. The seasoned star had appeared in more than 100 feature films, including "Death Race 2000" and the "Kill Bill" series.
Robert Carradine struggled with bipolar disorder and died by suicide
Like other members of his famous family, Robert Carradine caught the acting bug young. He made a name for himself in Hollywood thanks to roles in popular films like "Cannonball" and "Revenge of the Nerds" and shows like "Bonanza," "Kung Fu," and "Lizzie McGuire." Robert struggled with his mental health and suffered from bipolar disorder for nearly two decades. He died by suicide on February 23, 2026, at age 71. Keith Carradine announced the heartbreaking news with a moving and poignant statement.
"We want people to know it, and there is no shame in it," Keith told Deadline of his brother's passing. "It is an illness that got the best of him, and I want to celebrate him for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul. He was profoundly gifted, and we will miss him every day. We will take solace in how funny he could be, how wise and utterly accepting and tolerant he was. That's who my baby brother was."
The longtime performer had two children with ex-wife Edith Mani, and he and actor Susan Snyder shared a daughter, actor Ever Carradine. Robert's loved ones and former co-stars paid tribute to him on social media, including but not limited to daughter Ever and his niece Martha Plimpton. His "Lizzie McGuire" castmates and former romantic partner Jamie Lee Curtis also posted about his passing.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, needs help with mental health, needs help with addiction issues, or may be the victim o child abuse, help is available:
- Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.
- Contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
- Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
- Contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.