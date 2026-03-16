Political Couples Whose Relationships Are Riddled With Red Flags

Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton's marriage has survived decades — despite several alleged and verified instances of infidelity. Rumors surrounding Bill's extra-marital relationships date back as far as the 1980s when the "Troopergate" scandal allegedly took place. Per the Clinton Presidential Libraries, a January 1994 "American Spectator" piece written by renowned liberal journalist David Brock quoted two Arkansas State Troopers as they discussed their interactions with Bill. They said that during his time as the Governor of Arkansas, Bill asked them to arrange meetings with various women outside his marriage. Talk about a relationship red flag you need to watch out for!

Four years later, during Bill's tenure as President of the United States, he was found to have engaged in a sexual relationship with his intern, Monica Lewinsky. This scandal cost Lewinsky a staggering amount of money — and resulted in massive public embarrassment. Years later, when asked by NBC News if he thought he owed Lewinsky an apology, Bill said, "No, I do not." He also noted that he never contacted Lewinsky to see how she was faring amid the backlash. "I've never talked to her," Bill admitted.

Given Bill's history of infidelity, political watchers have wondered why Hillary never filed for divorce. The former president's overall treatment of women does not seem particularly respectful. Many wondered if Hillary is okay with Bill's behavior — or whether their marriage is a sham.