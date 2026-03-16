Political Couples Whose Relationships Are Riddled With Red Flags
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Politicians may have a lot more concrete power than celebrities, but that doesn't mean that their love lives are any less messy. Although the world's top leaders and lawmakers make consequential decisions every single day, they don't always make good choices when it comes to matters of the heart. Like movie stars and professional musicians — whose romantic ups and downs frequently hit the tabloids — political figures watch their personal dramas play out in the public eye. And, naturally, the public is keen to share its opinions — especially when there are glaring red flags in a relationship.
Interestingly, these chagrins d'amour cross political bounds and international borders. Democratic President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton raised eyebrows with their bizarre reaction to the Monica Lewinsky scandal, while Republican Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence left the public reeling at their ultra-controlling relationship rules. If French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, have drawn judgment from their marriage's unorthodox early days, Canadian PM Mark Carney and "first lady" Diana Carney have generated confusion over their ties to Ghislaine Maxwell. Ultimately, it seems that — despite their power, fame, and overall influence — politicians are no more immune to relationship drama than the rest of us.
Bill and Hillary Clinton's relationship has been marred by infidelity
Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton's marriage has survived decades — despite several alleged and verified instances of infidelity. Rumors surrounding Bill's extra-marital relationships date back as far as the 1980s when the "Troopergate" scandal allegedly took place. Per the Clinton Presidential Libraries, a January 1994 "American Spectator" piece written by renowned liberal journalist David Brock quoted two Arkansas State Troopers as they discussed their interactions with Bill. They said that during his time as the Governor of Arkansas, Bill asked them to arrange meetings with various women outside his marriage. Talk about a relationship red flag you need to watch out for!
Four years later, during Bill's tenure as President of the United States, he was found to have engaged in a sexual relationship with his intern, Monica Lewinsky. This scandal cost Lewinsky a staggering amount of money — and resulted in massive public embarrassment. Years later, when asked by NBC News if he thought he owed Lewinsky an apology, Bill said, "No, I do not." He also noted that he never contacted Lewinsky to see how she was faring amid the backlash. "I've never talked to her," Bill admitted.
Given Bill's history of infidelity, political watchers have wondered why Hillary never filed for divorce. The former president's overall treatment of women does not seem particularly respectful. Many wondered if Hillary is okay with Bill's behavior — or whether their marriage is a sham.
Emmanuel Macron married his teacher, Brigitte Macron
Bill Clinton is not the only world leader to engage in a marriage full of red flags. French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, have also raised eyebrows as their relationship was not always considered acceptable. The two first met when Emmanuel was a student in Brigitte's drama class. She was a 39-year-old teacher. He was a 15-year-old high schooler. Eventually, Emmanuel's parents found out about the affair, and they moved him to Paris. At the time, Brigitte thought that their love story was over. "I told myself that he would fall in love with someone his [own] age," she told Paris Match in an interview later translated by the Independent. "It didn't happen."
The shocking transformation of Brigitte Macron from Emmanuel's school teacher to his wife, however, would not happen until years later. The couple tied the knot in 2007 when Emmanuel was 29. According to Brigitte, the reason that they waited to get married had everything to do with her own children — who were initially shocked by the relationship. "I took time so I would not wreck their lives," she said per the same Paris Match piece that was translated by the Independent. She later added, "But I didn't want to miss out on my life." Because of the power imbalance in the relationship between a teacher and a student, the way that Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron met was controversial – and a total red flag.
Mike Pence's marriage with Karen Pence is dictated by strange rules
Former Vice President Mike Pence has a unique relationship with his wife, Karen Pence. The couple tied the knot in a romantic 1985 ceremony — but despite the longevity of their love story, there doesn't seem to be a lot of trust. At one point in their relationship, Mike told Karen that he would never have lunch alone with another woman again in his life. "Let me say, it's a promise that my wife and I made to one another. I didn't think it was particularly controversial," Mike explained during a News Nation Town Hall.
While boundaries in relationships are very important, it's also important to watch out for signs that your partner is being overly controlling. In an article on the subject that was published in Psychology Today, Sherry Gaba, LCSW, wrote that "warning signs of a controlling relationship" could include "a partner who tries to isolate you from your loved ones and often seems jealous and possessive." Prohibiting one's spouse from grabbing lunch with female family members or work colleagues could fall into the category of a controlling relationship.
To Mike and Karen's credit, they don't judge other couples for following different rules. As Mike put it in the same town hall, "I respect the way anybody manages their marriage. And, I never want to feel like I'm imposing my values on anybody." Ultimately, though, Mike Pence's marriage rules do seem like a red flag.
AOC and Riley Roberts' prolonged engagement raised eyebrows
American congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her fiancé, Riley Roberts, first met during their undergraduate years at Boston University. They attended the same debate club, started dating, and even fell in love. However, throughout AOC and Roberts' relationship, there have been a few red flags. The couple has moved their romance forward at an extremely slow pace, exhibiting frequent signs that they aren't certain about pursuing a shared future.
The first red flag in Ocasio-Cortez and Roberts' relationship popped up after their college graduation — when the couple parted ways. Although they eventually did get back together, it took them a while to even broach the subject of an engagement. When Roberts began asking AOC if she would be one day interested in marrying him, she initially shut him down — telling him that it would be his job to "woo" her, according to People.
In 2022, Roberts finally dropped down on one knee, and Ocasio-Cortez agreed to marry him. However, for years, the couple showed no signs of actually making it down the aisle. As discovered by The Knot 2024 Jewelry and Engagement Study, the average couple gets married 15 months after solidifying an engagement. As of this writing, approximately four years have passed since the moment that Roberts proposed, and AOC said "yes." Perhaps the couple is busy planning the wedding of the century — or perhaps there is trouble in paradise.
JD Vance's awkward PDA with Erika Kirk left Usha Vance fans reeling
Rumors have swirled around Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance's relationship since they first stepped onto the global political scene. Usha Vance's distant body language around JD has left some eagle-eyed political watchers wondering whether she is actually okay with her husband's right-winged politics. In turn, JD Vance's ultra-intimate body language with Erika Kirk made readers from all sides of the political spectrum wonder what the heck was going on in his marriage.
Indeed, in October 2025, JD made an appearance at an event organized by the conservative organization, Turning Point USA. During the event, he stepped onstage and received a massive hug from Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk. The two were "touching chest to chest and pelvis to pelvis," to borrow a phrase from body language expert Karen Donaldson, in an interview for the Huffington Post. "It suggests, or signals, she's comfortable. And there's some type of familiarity there," Donaldson explained. "He's familiar to her as well."
This interaction between JD and Kirk made some journalists wonder if Usha was about to lose her marriage. Award-winning writer, Joy Reid, even posited that JD and Erika could end up together. Speaking on the "I've Had It" podcast (via TV Insider), Reid mused sardonically, "Wouldn't it be the most perfect fairytale, MAGA fairytale?" She added, "I'm not saying that's happening. Or maybe that Usha's not even in on it."
Matt Gaetz and Ginger Gates' relationship is overflowing with red flags
Matt Gaetz and Ginger Gaetz got married in a small wedding held on Catalina Island, California in 2021. At the time of their initial engagement just a few months earlier, he was a 38-year-old U.S. congressman, and she was a 26-year-old student at Harvard Business School. Many political couples have massive age gaps, but in Matt and Ginger's case, the difference was particularly disturbing. The reason? A House of Representatives ethics committee published a report finding that Gaetz allegedly procured prostitution from a minor in 2017, as per the BBC. Apparently, the 17-year-old received $400 from Gaetz — who has denied all accusations.
This is not the only warning sign in Matt and Ginger's marriage. Matt also has a history of spending money on prostitution and illegal drugs, according to the same House ethics report quoted in the BBC. The investigation found that Matt had paid a dozen women a grand total of around $90,000 during a three-year period. These payments were linked to drug misuse as well as prostitution.
All of these details portray Matt Gaetz as a walking red flag. The accusations against him beg the question — what does Ginger see in him? It certainly isn't his squeaky-clean reputation. And, after he was rejected as Donald Trump's pick for U.S. Attorney General, it likely isn't his political prospects.
Melania Trump's body language has hinted at trouble in paradise
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have an unusual relationship. They hardly spend time together, and they seem to have vastly different interests — with Donald wrapped up in golf and Melania more focused on raising their son, Barron Trump. The biggest red flag in Donald and Melania's relationship, however, is the first lady's body language when she is around her husband. Over the years, there have been several instances where she has straight-up dodged his attempts at PDA — leaving political watchers to wonder if she even likes him.
In July 2024, Donald tried to plant one on Melania during the Republican National Convention, only for his wife to lunge away from him. This instance repeated itself just a few months later at his inauguration ceremony when he tried to kiss Melania's cheek. This time, the first lady simply leaned into her wide-brimmed hat to keep Donald at bay. Speaking to the Express, body language expert Judi James compared the Trump duo to Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles. Back in 1985, Diana pulled a similar move on Charles at a polo match — hinting at her marital dissatisfaction. Obviously, any comparison to Charles and Diana is a definite red flag for Donald and Melania.
Barack and Michelle Obama endured divorce rumors
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are one of the most beloved political couples out there. That being said, the former president and first lady have not always had a good relationship. Speaking on a roundtable for Revolt TV (via The Guardian), Michelle opened up about the way that having children added stress to her marriage with Barack. "People think I'm being catty by saying this – it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband," she confessed. "And guess when it happened? When those kids were little." Michelle went on to say that it was tough to realize that the relationship wasn't 100% equal. It took her a while to conclude, "Marriage isn't 50/50 – ever, ever."
Although Michelle's take on marriage may resonate with many Americans, the idea of "not standing" one's partner for a whole decade could come across differently. Generally, the expectation is that spouses enjoy each other's company — even if they occasionally have disagreements. For Michelle to have felt unhappy in her marriage for such a long time is certainly a red flag — one that would have led to divorce for many. However, despite whispers that Barack and Michelle's marriage wouldn't make it, the former first lady said that divorce was not on the table for her. "There hasn't been a single moment in my entire marriage where I've thought about leaving my man," she declared on her "IMO Podcast" (via CBS News).
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump actually broke up at one point
There are plenty of signs that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's relationship is destined to end in divorce. Chief among these? The fact that the couple has already broken up in the past. As reported by the Times of Israel, Kushner's book, "Breaking History: A White House Memoir," describes this pause in their relationship. As Kushner wrote, "When I realized that I was falling in love with Ivanka, I grew concerned about our different religions. As hard and painful as it was, I broke up with her." At the beginning of Kushner and Trump's relationship, he practiced Orthodox Judaism while she hailed from a Christian household.
According to the aforementioned memoir, Trump was not pleased with Kushner's desire to part ways. "Ivanka told me it was the worst decision of my life," he wrote. "She was right." Of course, the couple got back together, and Trump famously converted to Judaism before walking down the aisle with Kushner. While this may all seem like a "happily ever after," a survey by the Good Men Project found that exes who get back together don't tend to make it in the long run. Apparently, 82% of reconciled exes break up again within a year. Even more of these couples break up after the one-year mark. Although Kushner and Trump have made it to that initial milestone, their chances of growing old together aren't awesome — at least, according to science.
Mark Carney's wife has made it clear that she's not interested in playing the political spouse role
Mark Carney may be the Prime Minister of Canada, but his wife, Diana Carney, does not seem keen on taking on any kind of "first lady" role. Although the spouse of the sitting Canadian PM is generally expected to to step into the spotlight, Diana has demonstrated an overall disinterest in fame. Charlie Senack, who interviewed Diana just before the Canadian general elections, later told The Walrus that it was hard to get her to sit down with him. "I was told this is the only interview she'll be doing, as she doesn't like doing them," Senack explained.
Although there's outwardly nothing wrong with Diana's reluctance to go public, her choice to remain low-key could be a sign of something more sinister. Photographs from 2013 show Diana and Mark rubbing shoulders with none other than the convicted sex offender and felon, Ghislaine Maxwell. These images call into question Diana and Mark's marriage — and what sort of relationship, if any, they had with Jeffrey Epstein. If this connection has motivated Diana to keep a low-profile, that would be a major red flag.
That being said, it's always possible that Diana simply enjoys her privacy. As Senack told The Walrus in the same interview, "I don't think she likes being the center of attention." Either way, the Carneys and their relationship are certainly worth watching.