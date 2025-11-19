Usha Vance's Distant Body Language Around JD Exposes Her True Feelings, Expert Says

Though there isn't much for a vice president to do when serving under the looming shadow of President Donald Trump, JD Vance has still found some ways to keep his name in the papers. For example, Vance temporarily took over hosting his old pal Charlie Kirk's show, suggesting that he's enjoying scrounging for whatever spotlight he can find — even if it comes at the detriment of his marriage. During the first year of his vice presidency, JD and his wife, Usha Vance, have had to combat rumors that the pressures of the job have impacted their marriage. Case in point: On a November 10 trip to Walter Reed Medical Center, Usha's body language suggested that JD's ego required quite a bit of space.

A service member at Walter Reed tosses a medicine ball to Vice President JD Vance. His response was hilarious 🤣 "Somebody call the Secret Service on this guy."

pic.twitter.com/6jc198un2g — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 10, 2025

According to body language expert and celebrity love coach Nicole Moore, the way Usha held herself in the above video may hint that her smile is hiding something. "Usha is smiling in this clip, but her body language is giving away potential discomfort," Moore pointed out. In fact, when JD caught the medicine ball, "Usha shifts her body away from him and steps away from him while crossing her arms," Moore explained.

As Moore summarized, "Her body is trying to distance herself from her husband or create some sort of protection from him by creating physical space in between them." With all the chatter about how Usha and JD's marriage might not last, moments like these are becoming more obvious. In fact, this wasn't the only time within the span of a few days that the vibes appeared off between the second couple.