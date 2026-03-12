Lauren Sánchez's Return To The News Anchor Desk Highlights How Tuned Up She Looks
Long before becoming Mrs. Bezos, Lauren Sánchez Bezos was a co-host on Fox 11's "Good Day LA." Now, 17 years after leaving the show, she has returned to her old stomping grounds. Interestingly, though, her "Good Day LA" homecoming made one thing particularly clear: these days, she's looking a bit nipped and tucked compared to the other anchors.
Did we need a new social media post to prove that Sánchez Bezos' apparent plastic surgery has gone too far? Definitely not. Nevertheless, on March 11, the former journalist took to Instagram to share a video of her time appearing on "Good Day LA" and "Access Hollywood." The video showed her behind the scenes at both shows, as well as on camera while she promoted "The Fly Who Flew Under the Sea," the latest installment of her "The Fly Who Flew" children's book series. Unsurprisingly, Sánchez Bezos was in full glam hair and makeup for her TV appearances. Yet, as she posed with the "Good Day LA" anchors, she looked a bit out of place next to the folks who appear on TV screens every day. While they were also in full hair and makeup, there was a stark contrast between them and Sánchez Bezos' overfilled face that basically proves she's plastic surgery-obsessed.
Will Lauren Sánchez Bezos return to journalism?
This Instagram reel was hardly the first time we noticed that Lauren Sánchez Bezos' face has changed a lot over the years. There are plenty of jaw-dropping pics of the star out there that make us miss her pre-plastic surgery look. Sometimes, though, seeing her next to folks who have seemingly made fewer tweaks to their appearance is a reminder of how much she's really changed.
While she may have appeared on her old show for a segment, it's hard to imagine Sánchez Bezos returning to her anchor chair after all this time. But is that her plan? The Instagram video showed her heading backstage after her "Access Hollywood" appearance. She spoke to the camera, saying, "They didn't ask me if I want to go back to journalism... the answer would have been 'yes.' And I'm after your job, Mario." This was clearly a cheeky shoutout to "Access Hollywood" host Mario Lopez.
However, it remains to be seen whether or not Sánchez Bezos would actually like to return to journalism and make her way to the "Access Hollywood" cohost chair. Interestingly, she used to be a cohost for the "Access Hollywood" counterpart series, "Extra," as did Lopez. So maybe Sánchez Bezos dreams of following Lopez's career trajectory. And with hubby Jeff Bezos pulling strings, she can surely make it happen. If it does happen, though, one thing is for sure: she'll probably stick out like a sore thumb next to her colleagues.