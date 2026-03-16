HGTV Star Alison Victoria's Drama With A Contractor Put Her Blunt Personality On Blast

One of the more curious aspects of Alison Victoria's recollection of working with contractor Jeff on "Sin City Rehab" is her apparent annoyance at his alleged refusal to put on a façade for the television cameras. "But I will tell you, no. 1, if you are that way in life, shame on you," Victoria told People in October 2025. "No. 2, if you're that way on camera, something's off. Like, you don't even think of putting a feather in your hat when a camera's rolling, you're just going to keep being the same?" she continued.

This echoes the aforementioned Reddit thread, in which Victoria's critics speculated that either she or HGTV itself deliberately play up the on-screen drama she's involved in. At least one commenter took it a step further, questioning the "Windy City Rehab" star's own authenticity. "For being such a legend in her own mind, she looked so stupid with what happened with Donovan. She honestly expected us to believe that she had no idea what was going on. Either she is a competent business woman, or unable to handle the real world," they wrote.

All of this is to say that one of Victoria's principal concerns appears to be protecting her brand, with her natural bluntness seemingly making it easier for her to shut down any naysayers or distance herself from controversy. We already laid out her 2025 remarks about Jeff. But to get an even better idea of what we mean, just check out her September 2024 interview with People, in which she flippantly but pointedly tried to wash her hands of ex-business partner Donovan Eckhardt. "Donovan who?" Victoria said, adding, "It is so far behind me that I don't even look back."