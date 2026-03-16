HGTV Star Alison Victoria's Drama With A Contractor Put Her Blunt Personality On Blast
Alison Victoria easily ranks among some of the most controversial stars in HGTV history. Her popular show "Windy City Rehab" was plagued by controversy, largely stemming from allegedly shady business practices on the part of her former business partner and co-star, Donovan Eckhardt. However, Victoria herself didn't escape all the scandal unscathed, as there is a vocal group of HGTV fans who flat-out can't stand her. But one thing you absolutely can't deny about Victoria is that she stands her ground and speaks her mind, especially when it comes to those who would take aim at her work as a designer or her professional reputation. And a 2024 interview regarding her conflict with a Las Vegas contractor highlights her blunt personality.
Speaking to People in October 2025, Victoria did not mince words when discussing Jeff, a general contractor she worked (and clashed) with while working on her "Windy City Rehab" spinoff series, "Sin City Rehab." Jeff had harshly criticized Victoria's designs, leading to a meeting between the two that culminated in Jeff walking away from the project after just two episodes. "There's no forgiving him. But I'm certainly not somebody who's gonna try to hold a grudge. ... So, when someone shows you who they are, believe them. And I believe Jeff is just an ass****," she told the outlet, adding, "Sorry, I don't know how to sugarcoat that."
That being said, while her self-admitted tendency to be "very direct" shines through here, her other comments about Jeff also betray her own priorities as a TV personality.
For better or worse, Alison Victoria puts the brand first
One of the more curious aspects of Alison Victoria's recollection of working with contractor Jeff on "Sin City Rehab" is her apparent annoyance at his alleged refusal to put on a façade for the television cameras. "But I will tell you, no. 1, if you are that way in life, shame on you," Victoria told People in October 2025. "No. 2, if you're that way on camera, something's off. Like, you don't even think of putting a feather in your hat when a camera's rolling, you're just going to keep being the same?" she continued.
This echoes the aforementioned Reddit thread, in which Victoria's critics speculated that either she or HGTV itself deliberately play up the on-screen drama she's involved in. At least one commenter took it a step further, questioning the "Windy City Rehab" star's own authenticity. "For being such a legend in her own mind, she looked so stupid with what happened with Donovan. She honestly expected us to believe that she had no idea what was going on. Either she is a competent business woman, or unable to handle the real world," they wrote.
All of this is to say that one of Victoria's principal concerns appears to be protecting her brand, with her natural bluntness seemingly making it easier for her to shut down any naysayers or distance herself from controversy. We already laid out her 2025 remarks about Jeff. But to get an even better idea of what we mean, just check out her September 2024 interview with People, in which she flippantly but pointedly tried to wash her hands of ex-business partner Donovan Eckhardt. "Donovan who?" Victoria said, adding, "It is so far behind me that I don't even look back."