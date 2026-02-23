The Most Controversial Stars In HGTV History

Launched in 1994, Home and Garden Television continues to captivate millions of viewers around the world with a diverse lineup of programming that spans real estate hunting, home renovation, interior design, and competitions. In fact, according to the U.S. Television Program and Network Ratings, HGTV is currently the nation's ninth most watched channel. Nevertheless, beneath the enduring network's wholesome, white-picket-fence reputation for satisfying, cheerful, and family-friendly content lies a chaotic reality riddled with moral scandals, legal battles, and personal drama.

From faulty house flips to extramarital affairs, misappropriation of funds, homophobic activism, racial remarks, and sexual misconduct, there has been no shortage of controversies surrounding HGTV personalities over the years. Regardless of whether they turned out to be unsubstantiated allegations or verified facts, all those issues gained media attention and compromised polished images — sometimes even resulting in firings or show cancellations.

Let's look back at some of those inappropriate or shocking moments that HGTV probably wishes everyone would forget, from Chip and Joanna Gaines to the Benham Twins, Carter Oosterhouse, and Meridith Baer.