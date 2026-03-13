Melania Trump Shines A Spotlight On Her Sparkless Marriage In Bizarrely Formal Moment

There are many weird things about Donald Trump and Melania Trump's marriage that make their union an endless source of fascination for people, including the amount of distance between them. During both of Donald's presidential terms, Melania's had long stretches of time where she's been involved in pursuits far away from the White House. "There is little interaction between them, just what is expected," an insider informed People in January 2026. "Then they go back to doing their own thing." One of these presumably expected events was the White House's celebration of Women's History in March 2026. Melania opened the event, and, at the end of her speech, she prepared to hand off the podium to Donald. "Now it is my privilege to introduce our commander in chief," Melania declared. "Please welcome the president."

Melania Trump: "Now it is my privilege to introduce our commander in chief, who throughout his career has demonstrated a strong commitment to promoting women leadership roles. Please welcome the president." (Note that she doesn't call him "my husband") pic.twitter.com/PFrJMEZxMp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2026

For some, this amount of formality seemed just right for an official function. Others saw the interaction as more evidence of the detachment in their marriage. "Trump and Melania have a business relationship. That's it," asserted one poster on X. Another thought the Trumps' body language was even more telling than the omission of "husband" in Melania's intro. "This is just so weird! They shake hands like they are working together, not like they are married to each other," they remarked.

Interestingly, the press release on the White House website made sure to acknowledge their familial bond, writing, "The First Lady concluded her remarks by welcoming her husband, President Trump, to the stage."