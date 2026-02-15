8 Times Donald And Melania Trump's Body Language Proved Their Marriage Is A Sham

The contrast between the president's and the first lady's body language as individuals is striking. Donald Trump is often animated and open, deploying his expressive "accordion hands" to keep the crowd's attention on him during rallies, and crossing his arms when he's unhappy about something. His wife, Melania Trump, is more stoic and reserved, conveying a lot less to the untrained eye. But when the two interact in public, they give the experts plenty to work with — and the signals they send don't bode well for the state of their union.

When social media users noticed that a kiss between the first couple looked a bit frosty in an April 2025 video marking Melania Trump's birthday, The List asked Nicole Moore, celebrity love coach & body language expert, to share her expert opinion on the exchange. According to Moore, the kiss exposed Donald and Melania's real relationship. Some of the couple's nonverbal cues about what they were feeling included the large amount of distance they kept between themselves, the brevity of the peck on the lips, and their rigid postures.

Other experts have made similar observations about the couple. Their behavior was notably scrutinized during Donald's first inauguration in 2017, with nonverbal communication pundit Patti Wood telling The New Zealand Herald at the time, "If you didn't know that they were [a] couple, you wouldn't know that they are married." For many body language specialists, several other instances seemingly prove their marriage is all an act.