Side-By-Side Pics Of Sarah Pidgeon Highlight Her Jarring Carolyn Bessette Transformation

Sarah Pidgeon's breakout role was in Prime's short-lived psychological drama "The Wilds," but she reached a new level of fame in 2026 thanks to her role as Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in the hit FX drama "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette." Connor Hines' biographical drama lays bare all of the ugly flaws and red flags in John and Carolyn's sometimes tumultuous relationship that they tried to keep out of the headlines. Pidgeon was perfectly cast to play Carolyn in the story of the former Calvin Klein publicist's tragic life— although it's easier to see without the admittedly horrible wig that sent the internet spinning with indignation.

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After the "Love Story" hair team mixed the perfect "Carolyn" shade of beachy blonde and blended Pidgeon's natural hair with extensions, her transformation into Carolyn became more than believable — it's jaw-dropping. The next striking similarity is their bright blue eyes, which both women were born with. From the photos above, with the real Carolyn on the left, it's clear they have a similar mouth shape and similar jaws and chins, too. Pidgeon and Carolyn even have a similar nose, although they aren't exact replicas.

Carolyn's older sisters, Lauren and Lisa Bessette, were twins, and then the tragic July 1999 plane crash killed John, Carolyn, and Lauren. Pidgeon is as close as the world will ever get to seeing a twin of Carolyn.