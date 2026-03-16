Side-By-Side Pics Of Sarah Pidgeon Highlight Her Jarring Carolyn Bessette Transformation
Sarah Pidgeon's breakout role was in Prime's short-lived psychological drama "The Wilds," but she reached a new level of fame in 2026 thanks to her role as Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in the hit FX drama "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette." Connor Hines' biographical drama lays bare all of the ugly flaws and red flags in John and Carolyn's sometimes tumultuous relationship that they tried to keep out of the headlines. Pidgeon was perfectly cast to play Carolyn in the story of the former Calvin Klein publicist's tragic life— although it's easier to see without the admittedly horrible wig that sent the internet spinning with indignation.
After the "Love Story" hair team mixed the perfect "Carolyn" shade of beachy blonde and blended Pidgeon's natural hair with extensions, her transformation into Carolyn became more than believable — it's jaw-dropping. The next striking similarity is their bright blue eyes, which both women were born with. From the photos above, with the real Carolyn on the left, it's clear they have a similar mouth shape and similar jaws and chins, too. Pidgeon and Carolyn even have a similar nose, although they aren't exact replicas.
Carolyn's older sisters, Lauren and Lisa Bessette, were twins, and then the tragic July 1999 plane crash killed John, Carolyn, and Lauren. Pidgeon is as close as the world will ever get to seeing a twin of Carolyn.
Pidgeon's transformation into Carolyn could also transform her career
Connor Hines' "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette" came under fire when Hines' company, Ryan Murphy Productions, released a first look of Pidgeon and Paul Anthony Kelly as the iconic couple. Pidgeon's hair received the most criticism because it was flat, and the blonde was the icy shade popular among today's MAGA women, which looked nothing like Carolyn Bessette Kennedy's sun-kissed locks in the '90s.
Per Allure, the original hair team was promptly fired and a new team had a week to transform Pidgeon into Carolyn. There was no time to order a custom wig, so they used a combination of dye and natural hair extensions to pull off the feat. Colorist Kari Hill and extension specialist Alex Pardoe worked with hairstylist Barry Lee Moe to make it happen in more than 24 hours over two days.
Coloring Pidgeon's hair, which had natural brown pieces and darker dyed brown chunks, took 20 hours. Extension application took about four hours, and Pidgeon had to sleep in braids to help seamlessly blend her actual hair with the extensions. She also got touchups from Hill every six weeks so her hair could progress from Carolyn's pre-wedding hair (which had visible roots) to her perfect married blonde after becoming a Kennedy.
Putting the character of Carolyn aside, Pidgeon looks like a completely different person as a blonde than as a brunette. Her face looks brighter and she seems younger than her 29 years. She epitomizes a bombshell in her new Rhode skin care campaign. Perhaps it's a peek at what's to come.