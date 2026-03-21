Amanda Bynes Isn't Afraid To Show Off Her Ozempic Transformation

The entertainment industry has a long, ugly history of producing troubled young actors, and the tragic details of former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes' life have made her a poster child. From developing depression after taking on a gender-bending role for the 2006 cult classic "She's the Man" to opening up about a 20-pound weight gain in 2024, Bynes' body issues and substance abuse have played a large role in her drastic transformation since the peak of her acting career.

Recent pics of the "Easy A" star, however, showcase a different kind of transformation – and she's very open about its source. The actress had boasted about the benefits of taking Ozempic in December 2025, sharing a paparazzi shot to her Instagram story (via People) with the caption "I usually don't like paparazzi pics because I was 180lbs but now I've lost 28lbs on Ozempic! I'm down to 152lbs. I know that I still look really big but this photo is really inspiring to me!"

Amanda Bynes & her boyfriend go shopping together at Goodwill 💖 https://t.co/uawYh7LLGS pic.twitter.com/7kb3cNJohX — TMZ (@TMZ) March 11, 2026

Photos of the star and her boyfriend, Zachary Khan, from March 2026 showcase her continued weight loss progress since starting the drug. The pics from their thrifting trip feature the "Hairspray" star in an all-white outfit paired with black Adidas and a matching bag. Ozempic has clearly been doing its job, as Bynes' has visibly shed even more weight since her December post.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.