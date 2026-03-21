Amanda Bynes Isn't Afraid To Show Off Her Ozempic Transformation
The entertainment industry has a long, ugly history of producing troubled young actors, and the tragic details of former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes' life have made her a poster child. From developing depression after taking on a gender-bending role for the 2006 cult classic "She's the Man" to opening up about a 20-pound weight gain in 2024, Bynes' body issues and substance abuse have played a large role in her drastic transformation since the peak of her acting career.
Recent pics of the "Easy A" star, however, showcase a different kind of transformation – and she's very open about its source. The actress had boasted about the benefits of taking Ozempic in December 2025, sharing a paparazzi shot to her Instagram story (via People) with the caption "I usually don't like paparazzi pics because I was 180lbs but now I've lost 28lbs on Ozempic! I'm down to 152lbs. I know that I still look really big but this photo is really inspiring to me!"
Amanda Bynes & her boyfriend go shopping together at Goodwill 💖 https://t.co/uawYh7LLGS pic.twitter.com/7kb3cNJohX
— TMZ (@TMZ) March 11, 2026
Photos of the star and her boyfriend, Zachary Khan, from March 2026 showcase her continued weight loss progress since starting the drug. The pics from their thrifting trip feature the "Hairspray" star in an all-white outfit paired with black Adidas and a matching bag. Ozempic has clearly been doing its job, as Bynes' has visibly shed even more weight since her December post.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
Amanda Bynes is turning her life around after petitioning against her conservatorship
While Britney Spears' 2026 DUI arrest after a long battle to end her conservatorship is one of many reasons we're worrying about her, Bynes has seemingly taken a more promising trajectory. She was inspired by Spears' fight to file her own petition, and has gradually made progress since reclaiming her freedom in 2022. While nothing in life is strictly linear, the star is in a much better place in 2026 — and Ozempic might have played a pivotal role in that.
Bynes announced through a video on Instagram in June 2025 that "I'm going on Ozempic. So excited. I'm 173 now so I hope to get down to like 130, which would be awesome so I look better in paparazzi pictures." She promised to keep fans informed about her journey, and evidently hasn't been afraid to show off her transformation since.
Fans have been encouraging about the "What a Girl Wants" star's newest career pivot toward becoming a manicurist, reposting Bynes' Instagram story about going back to school on Reddit's r/Fauxmoi with the caption "Let's all show her some love and wish her luck." The paparazzi snap from March 2026 also showed off her hot pink acrylics, highlighting her continued work on her new craft. While the onetime child star has been vocal about her reasons for leaving acting, there are several signs that 2026 will be the year Bynes makes her comeback.