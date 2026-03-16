Candace Owens' Embarrassing Podcast Flubs Will Haunt Her Forever

When conservative activist and YouTube star Candace Owens isn't weighing in on Blake Lively's legal drama, she stands out as one of the loudest voices to go after Donald Trump from the right. In 2018, she took to X (then Twitter) to claim that Trump "isn't just the leader of the free world, but the savior of it as well," but by June 2025, she reassessed the president and decided he was a "chronic disappointment." Through it all, Owens continues to stumble over her words on her podcast, and the internet, being the internet, can't help but archive every flub. One X account in particular, @candaceReading1, has become the depository for these embarrassing moments.

Camrace Owens pic.twitter.com/bQhVll7aOb — Candace Owens Trying to Read (Parody) (@candaceReading1) January 23, 2026

Since it started in August 2025, and with the help of their followers, @candaceReading1 has chronicled moments where Owens became tongue-tied or strained to read her own script. From incorrectly quoting famous phrases to fumbling her own name, there are more than enough clips to keep any Candace Owens hater, which includes Harry Styles' fans, entertained. One of the most popular posts, with over a thousand retweets and 8,000 likes, has Candace Owens, who made the Dean's List at the University of Rhode Island, reveal that she didn't understand how thunder and lightning go hand in hand.