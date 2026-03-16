Candace Owens' Embarrassing Podcast Flubs Will Haunt Her Forever
When conservative activist and YouTube star Candace Owens isn't weighing in on Blake Lively's legal drama, she stands out as one of the loudest voices to go after Donald Trump from the right. In 2018, she took to X (then Twitter) to claim that Trump "isn't just the leader of the free world, but the savior of it as well," but by June 2025, she reassessed the president and decided he was a "chronic disappointment." Through it all, Owens continues to stumble over her words on her podcast, and the internet, being the internet, can't help but archive every flub. One X account in particular, @candaceReading1, has become the depository for these embarrassing moments.
Camrace Owens pic.twitter.com/bQhVll7aOb
— Candace Owens Trying to Read (Parody) (@candaceReading1) January 23, 2026
Since it started in August 2025, and with the help of their followers, @candaceReading1 has chronicled moments where Owens became tongue-tied or strained to read her own script. From incorrectly quoting famous phrases to fumbling her own name, there are more than enough clips to keep any Candace Owens hater, which includes Harry Styles' fans, entertained. One of the most popular posts, with over a thousand retweets and 8,000 likes, has Candace Owens, who made the Dean's List at the University of Rhode Island, reveal that she didn't understand how thunder and lightning go hand in hand.
Candace Owens can't stop mispronouncing words, and people love it
Once a friend of Charlie Kirk, Candace Owens believes that Kirk's death is part of a wider conspiracy. Almost from the moment Kirk was killed in September 2025, Owens started to go after Erika Kirk. In February 2026, Owens launched "Bride of Charlie," an ongoing series digging into Erika Kirk's past by focusing on a number of rumors about the widow. And @candaceReading1 is logging every flub she makes along the way.
But one thing that @candaceReading1 seems to really enjoy is how Owens pronounces "beret." The person running the account spliced together three clips of Owens incorrectly saying the word, ending with the YouTube personality mispronouncing it when talking about Prince's classic song "Raspberry Beret," a tune that says the word a dozen times. The X poster also enters into their own conspiracy theory that Owens' production team lowers the volume to hide when she stumbles over certain words, like "architecture."
The account has become a favorite for many X users, with people saying, "This account cures depression" and claiming it to be the "best new account on x dot com..." Even Candace Owens has weighed in, responding to a post with "This 'Candace Owens is an imperfect human being who doesn't know everything' campaign is really something."