What Savannah Guthrie's Ex-Husband Really Does For A Living

Mark Orchard didn't join "Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson" until years after his divorce from Savannah Guthrie, but per his LinkedIn profile, he was in the news business for their entire relationship. In fact, the British-born Orchard was a senior field producer at BBC News from the time he met Guthrie until about a year into their marriage. After leaving BBC News, he worked as a senior news editor at Al Jazeera for most of his marriage until years after the divorce. He served as an executive producer at the company from 2013 to 2016.

But Orchard's career trajectory is more interesting than it seems at first glance. He didn't get a degree in journalism, instead receiving a degree in philosophy from the University of London in the early '90s. Per his biography on the "Full Measures" site, after college, he learned broadcast journalism as a trainee with ITN and actually began his broadcast career as an on-air reporter like his ex-wife before deciding that his natural place in the newsroom was behind the camera.

The switch seems to make sense for Orchard, who appears to be such a private person that the public doesn't know much about his marriage to Guthrie beyond the fact that their divorce broke her heart. She even left details of the breakup out of her memoir. But Guthrie has made rare comments on the split, saying that it was "horrible and sad ... And it took me years to recover," on Monica Lewinsky's podcast, "Reclaiming."