The Subtle Hint Kimberly Guilfoyle Might Be Sick Of Her Overfilled Lips
U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle is unrecognizable in old modeling pics before her rumored plastic surgery. The former Fox News host seems committed to her unique look, but is it possible that Guilfoyle might be changing her tune about at least one part of her appearance? It's starting to look like it. We've seen plenty of jarring unfiltered pics that put her rumored plastic surgery on blast. Yet, a few photos on her Instagram might suggest that she's over her overfilled lips.
If there's one thing we all know about Guilfoyle, it's that she seems to have a serious Photoshop obsession. So, whenever she posts a photo of herself on Instagram, it's safe to assume she's done at least a little bit of editing to her appearance. In February 2026, Guilfoyle shared several photos of herself, and one thing, in particular, stuck out. Her lips didn't seem quite as overly plumped as they usually do. On February 27, for example, she shared a series of photos from her week visiting Washington, D.C. The first photo in the carousel showed her posing with Mehmet Oz, aka Dr. Oz. And, while she showed off many of her usual trademarks, like long hair extensions, dark eye makeup, and skin that appears overly edited, her pout didn't look quite as puffy as it usually does. And, if she edited the photo to look like this, it may prove that her taste is changing.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's editing habits might be setting up her Mar-A-Lago face breakup
Did Kimberly Guilfoyle hop on the lip filler dissolving trend? Despite her Instagram posts, it doesn't seem like it. A photo of her that was snapped the day before she shared the photo with Dr. Oz seems to show her lips looking as fluffed as ever. So, rather than dissolving her filler or quitting her over-lining habits, it seems like she may just be editing her own photos to make her lips look thinner.
Lip filler is a Mar-A-Lago face staple. And, basically everything about Guilfoyle's look seems aimed at hopping on this and other MAGA style trends. Interestingly though, there are some high-profile MAGA women who seem to be giving up on Mar-A-Lago face these days. Guilfoyle is basically a poster child for this look, so it's surprising to think that she may be beginning to break away from this style. Yet, if how she's feeling about her lips is any indication, then she just may be the next MAGA lady to quit Mar-A-Lago face in favor of something a bit more natural-looking. Time will tell whether Guilfoyle's taste is actually changing. Her photo edits seem to show how she wants to be viewed, though. So, her Photoshop choices could be signs of things to come.