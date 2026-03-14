Barron Trump Is Reportedly The Brains Behind Donald's Latest Cringey Bromance

Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, is rarely seen in public or on social media but he still has influence over some of his father's decisions — including who the president allows in his inner circle. Donald said as much in his March 13, 2026, interview with influencer and boxer Jake Paul on YouTube. "Barron, my son Barron. I have a very tall son. And he's a smart guy, and he's a good kid," Donald said. "But, he listens to you. The first time I ever heard your name was through my son."

Donald admitted that during his 2024 presidential campaign, his team stayed informed about a lot of podcasters and influencers who were popular with young people, including Joe Rogan, because of Barron. "He'd give me some names that I never heard of. And they were very important ... Because I won with youth, I did great with youth," Donald continued.

The president's claim is misleading, if not factually incorrect, according to a Pew Research Center report on voting patterns. Former Vice President Kamala Harris won the vote among people ages 18 to 49 by seven points. But it was a narrower win than in the 2020 election, when former President Joe Biden won that age group by 17 points. The report also noted that 8% of Biden voters under 50 in 2020 voted for Donald in 2024. But that hasn't stopped the POTUS from getting chummy with Paul now.