Barron Trump Is Reportedly The Brains Behind Donald's Latest Cringey Bromance
Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, is rarely seen in public or on social media but he still has influence over some of his father's decisions — including who the president allows in his inner circle. Donald said as much in his March 13, 2026, interview with influencer and boxer Jake Paul on YouTube. "Barron, my son Barron. I have a very tall son. And he's a smart guy, and he's a good kid," Donald said. "But, he listens to you. The first time I ever heard your name was through my son."
Donald admitted that during his 2024 presidential campaign, his team stayed informed about a lot of podcasters and influencers who were popular with young people, including Joe Rogan, because of Barron. "He'd give me some names that I never heard of. And they were very important ... Because I won with youth, I did great with youth," Donald continued.
The president's claim is misleading, if not factually incorrect, according to a Pew Research Center report on voting patterns. Former Vice President Kamala Harris won the vote among people ages 18 to 49 by seven points. But it was a narrower win than in the 2020 election, when former President Joe Biden won that age group by 17 points. The report also noted that 8% of Biden voters under 50 in 2020 voted for Donald in 2024. But that hasn't stopped the POTUS from getting chummy with Paul now.
Donald Trump endorsed Jake Paul for office the same day of the interview
Jake Paul's interview with Donald Trump likely happened on March 11, 2026, when the duo appeared together at an event at Verst Logistics Contract Packaging Facility in Hebron, Kentucky, because they didn't change their suits for the sit down. It was a big day for the boxer and the businessman, because despite Paul's many public controversies, Trump also endorsed him for office during the appearance, even though he's not running for anything yet. "I'm going to make a prediction that you will be, in the not-too-distant future, running for political office," Trump said, per USA Today. "You have my complete and total endorsement."
In fact, the former "Bizaardvark" star reportedly only joined Trump on stage at the president's urging. "What Mr. Trump has taught me is courage. We never back down from a fight, even if they're much bigger than you, much, much bigger than you," Paul reportedly said to the crowd. "I feel all the local Kentuckians feel the same way. You guys have that fight. You guys have that swag."