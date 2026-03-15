Cozy Emma Stone & Yorgos Lanthimos Pics That Won't Help Affair Rumors
With breakout roles in "Easy A" and "Superbad," Emma Stone has solidified herself as a tour de force in Hollywood. Stone's stunning transformation has included not only several Oscar nominations and wins, but it's also allowed her to open her own production studio with husband Dave McCary. While this has allowed the "La La Land" actor to collaborate with several major players and produce award-winning films like "A Real Pain," it opened the door to speculation on the strength of her marriage, too.
There have been signs that Stone and McCary might be headed for divorce, with many of these spearheaded by her overly friendly collaborations with filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos. With the duo actively working on and simultaneously promoting their rather intimate films, like "Poor Things" and "The Favourite," it's been fairly easy for fans to raise an eyebrow at their cozy behavior. Although there's much to suggest the relationship is purely professional, the admiration the two have for each other often feels tinged with something else. From overly fawning looks to hands resting dangerously close together in public photos, Lanthimos and Stone seem to naturally spark affair rumors, whether they want to or not.
Emma Stone only had eyes for Yorgos Lanthimos
While attending the 2024 Directors Guild of America Awards, Emma Stone and "Poor Things" co-star Mark Ruffalo were spotted on the red carpet with director Yorgos Lanthimos. What's interesting about the above photo is it appears that Stone only sees one person in the room: Lanthimos. While the truth of Stone's marriage to "Saturday Night Live" writer Dave McCary most likely includes a collaborative understanding of the film industry, Stone gazing at Lanthimos in this picture might suggest something else — something Lanthimos just might reciprocate.
Yorgos Lanthimos can't keep his eyes off Emma Stone
Spotted arriving at the 2025 Venice Film Festival for the premiere of their film "Bugonia," Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos once again stoked the flames of infidelity rumors. In another instance of arriving on the red carpet together, the tables were turned this time with Lanthimos gazing intently at Stone. While it's common to want to keep tabs on each other during a major press event, how Lanthimos is staring at Stone could suggest a possible hint of yearning beneath the surface.
Yorgos Lanthimos should watch his hands with Emma Stone
While attending the 2025 BFI London Film Festival, Emma Stone and "Bugonia" co-star Jesse Plemons were photographed alongside Yorgos Lanthimos. Although the movie was possibly another of Lanthimos' that needed the confusing ending explained, there was also room for confusion on the red carpet. From the front, it appeared as if all parties involved were embracing in a friendly and professional manner. However, from the back, it seems Lanthimos had slipped his hand dangerously close to an intimate part of Stone's backside. Was it simply an accident, or another subtle hint?
Emma Stone can't help but smile at Yorgos Lanthimos
During a rather cozy Q&A session for the 2025 BAFTA screening of "Bugonia," Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone accidentally ignited some speculation with their closeness once again. In the above photo, Stone can be seen smiling intently at Lanthimos, his face also lit up. However, what makes this photo all the more telling is Stone's dangerously short dress and just how close she is to exposing part of herself to the director. While this was not one of Stone's outfits that landed her on a worst-dressed list, it certainly didn't help speculation.
Yorgos Lanthimos loves capturing Emma Stone behind the scenes
Though you won't find Emma Stone on social media, Yorgos Lanthimos has a penchant for posting photos of his muse on his own socials. In the above Instagram snap from January 27, 2026, Stone is captured on the set of "Bugonia" staring intently at the camera. The fact that Lanthimos has so many photos of Stone on his feed has drawn attention in the past. When an X post noted this phenomenon, it drew another user to respond, "he is in love." While this can't be confirmed nor denied, it is interesting to note how intimate these photos of Stone feel.
Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos keep appearing together
Spotted attending the 2026 Oscars Nominees Luncheon, Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos looked overly cozy together. Again, Lanthimos has placed his hand dangerously low on the small of Stone's back, holding her close as they pose together.
Though husband Dave McCary didn't appear to be in attendance, it does seem he's following Lanthimos' lead and will be collaborating on a film with Stone. According to Deadline, McCary is directing a rom-com with Stone as the lead. It's as yet undecided if this will squash or inflame those pesky divorce rumors.