Cozy Emma Stone & Yorgos Lanthimos Pics That Won't Help Affair Rumors

With breakout roles in "Easy A" and "Superbad," Emma Stone has solidified herself as a tour de force in Hollywood. Stone's stunning transformation has included not only several Oscar nominations and wins, but it's also allowed her to open her own production studio with husband Dave McCary. While this has allowed the "La La Land" actor to collaborate with several major players and produce award-winning films like "A Real Pain," it opened the door to speculation on the strength of her marriage, too.

There have been signs that Stone and McCary might be headed for divorce, with many of these spearheaded by her overly friendly collaborations with filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos. With the duo actively working on and simultaneously promoting their rather intimate films, like "Poor Things" and "The Favourite," it's been fairly easy for fans to raise an eyebrow at their cozy behavior. Although there's much to suggest the relationship is purely professional, the admiration the two have for each other often feels tinged with something else. From overly fawning looks to hands resting dangerously close together in public photos, Lanthimos and Stone seem to naturally spark affair rumors, whether they want to or not.