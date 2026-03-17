The Trump Ladies' Wedding Dresses Are Just As Over-The-Top As You'd Expect

Not many presidents can brag of having a recognizable style (unless you count Barack Obama's tan suit). The name "Trump," though, has become synonymous with over-the-top (and usually gaudy) architecture, fashion, events, and merch. The cost of living like Donald Trump might make you feel faint, and the women in his family are no slouches in the expense department, either — especially when it comes to weddings. They've all tied the knot in luxurious style, including their elaborate dresses.

Topping them all, of course, was the show-stopper worn by First Lady Melania Trump, which made headlines and a magazine cover. From there, the president's daughters and daughters-in-law have gone on to wed in slightly less massive, yet still stunning, gowns. No discount bridal stores or Facebook Marketplace hand-me-downs here. When you're born with or marry into the Trump name, the thought of a budget-conscious wardrobe would never even cross your mind. As soon as their left hand gets the bling, these women's chosen designers get busy pulling out their finest satins, lace, pearls, and whatever else the brides' hearts desire. A couple of presidential family members even decided they couldn't stick with merely one dress for their big day.

The result is a gallery of gorgeous gowns that cost way more than most women's total weddings, bridal showers, and yearly mortgages combined. Ostentatious? For sure. Regardless, whether your reaction is "No, I would never" or "Yeah, I'd wear that if I had the money," it's fun to look at the photos and do a little backseat critiquing.