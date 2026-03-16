Emma Stone's 2026 Oscars PDA With Husband Dave Feels Too Little Too Late
It's no secret that "Bugonia" star Emma Stone has been a muse to Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos for years. The two have a captivating chemistry when it comes to bringing his stories to the screen, but the camera has been capturing some cozy moments between the actor and director that won't help affair rumors. There have also been signs Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, are heading towards a divorce, as the couple's partnership might have become more professional than romantic since tying the knot in 2020. However, Stone and McCary were all smiles strolling past the cameras on the red carpet for the 2026 Oscars.
Emma Stone on the #Oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/VqAASpVR29
— Deadline (@DEADLINE) March 15, 2026
In a video posted by Deadline, Stone is seen flipping her hair back and laughing at a comment from McCary while entering the theater. It's unsurprising that the "Poor Things" actor would be left in stitches by McCary, meeting on the comedy writer's own "Saturday Night Live" set in 2016.
While the truth behind their "SNL" proposal was more subtle than slapstick, the PDA between the couple can't help but feel a bit forced. Maybe there's weight to the Lanthimos affair rumors, or maybe it's just Stone's snatched new face that has us begging her to fire her plastic surgeon. Regardless, with Stone's nomination for best actress and best picture after stunning audiences with her performance in 2025's "Bugonia," there was much for her to smile about on Oscar night.
Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos aren't the first director and muse to spark affair rumors
Since first starring in his 2018 film "The Favorite," actor Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos have collaborated on four films over the last decade — even earing Stone three Oscar nominations and winning her best actress for her performance in "Poor Things". It's clear that Lanthimos' creative vision is influenced by Stone's strong presence on screen, but the power director-and-muse couple has definitely seen more overtly romantic iterations.
Actor and supermodel Milla Jovovich turned heads playing a fashionable alien in 1997's "The Fifth Element" — evidently getting the film's director, Luc Besson's, attention too. Jovovich recalled her audition experience in an interview with GQ, describing how "[Besson] definitely saw something in me." Despite Besson being married at the time, the sparks flying on set were more than just special effects. Besson and Jovovich ended up getting married later that same year, but their relationship would only span over two years and two movies. The "Joan of Arc" actor ultimately found success in her next marriage with "Resident Evil" director Paul W.S. Anderson in 2009, and their daughter Ever grew up to be Jovovich's twin.
While the rumors about Jovovich and her directors proved to be far more substantiated than those about Stone and Lanthimos, they do shine a light on how intimate and close these working relationships between artist and muse can be.