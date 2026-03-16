Emma Stone's 2026 Oscars PDA With Husband Dave Feels Too Little Too Late

It's no secret that "Bugonia" star Emma Stone has been a muse to Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos for years. The two have a captivating chemistry when it comes to bringing his stories to the screen, but the camera has been capturing some cozy moments between the actor and director that won't help affair rumors. There have also been signs Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, are heading towards a divorce, as the couple's partnership might have become more professional than romantic since tying the knot in 2020. However, Stone and McCary were all smiles strolling past the cameras on the red carpet for the 2026 Oscars.

In a video posted by Deadline, Stone is seen flipping her hair back and laughing at a comment from McCary while entering the theater. It's unsurprising that the "Poor Things" actor would be left in stitches by McCary, meeting on the comedy writer's own "Saturday Night Live" set in 2016.

While the truth behind their "SNL" proposal was more subtle than slapstick, the PDA between the couple can't help but feel a bit forced. Maybe there's weight to the Lanthimos affair rumors, or maybe it's just Stone's snatched new face that has us begging her to fire her plastic surgeon. Regardless, with Stone's nomination for best actress and best picture after stunning audiences with her performance in 2025's "Bugonia," there was much for her to smile about on Oscar night.