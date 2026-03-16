The Reason Donald Trump Isn't Melting Down Over Melania Being Left Out Of The 2026 Oscars

Can we believe our ears? It's Oscar night, when some of the finest achievements in film are celebrated, and yet President Donald Trump has said not one word about it on social media. He should have every reason: First Lady Melania Trump's Amazon documentary, "Melania," was left off the list of nominees for Best Documentary Feature Film. Why isn't his X or Truth Social feed exploding with phrases like "RIGGED" and "FAKE"? Why isn't the president raging against the liberal Hollywood types who snubbed his wife's film? Why isn't he threatening the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences or ABC, or, at the very least, criticizing host Conan O'Brien? Trump has vented his fury against many a late-night host, so one might think he'd try to blame O'Brien for the Oscars' apparent lack of love toward his wife.

Perhaps Trump secretly agrees with the brutal reviews for Melania's documentary. Sure, he touted the film in public, but maybe he privately shares the opinion of The Guardian. The British outlet's critic summed up the feature as "dispiriting, deadly, and unrevealing," not to mention "horrific" and "unredeemable." If the president found "Melania" snore-inducing, that could spell trouble for the first marriage during a tense time for the nation.

Okay, we'll stop there. Hold your applause and dim those hopes. The Donald didn't go into a tirade over his wife's snub because, well, she wasn't snubbed. "Melania" was released in January 2026, missing the deadline for this year's nominations. That being said, the 2027 Oscars will certainly be interesting.