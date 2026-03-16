The Reason Donald Trump Isn't Melting Down Over Melania Being Left Out Of The 2026 Oscars
Can we believe our ears? It's Oscar night, when some of the finest achievements in film are celebrated, and yet President Donald Trump has said not one word about it on social media. He should have every reason: First Lady Melania Trump's Amazon documentary, "Melania," was left off the list of nominees for Best Documentary Feature Film. Why isn't his X or Truth Social feed exploding with phrases like "RIGGED" and "FAKE"? Why isn't the president raging against the liberal Hollywood types who snubbed his wife's film? Why isn't he threatening the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences or ABC, or, at the very least, criticizing host Conan O'Brien? Trump has vented his fury against many a late-night host, so one might think he'd try to blame O'Brien for the Oscars' apparent lack of love toward his wife.
Perhaps Trump secretly agrees with the brutal reviews for Melania's documentary. Sure, he touted the film in public, but maybe he privately shares the opinion of The Guardian. The British outlet's critic summed up the feature as "dispiriting, deadly, and unrevealing," not to mention "horrific" and "unredeemable." If the president found "Melania" snore-inducing, that could spell trouble for the first marriage during a tense time for the nation.
Okay, we'll stop there. Hold your applause and dim those hopes. The Donald didn't go into a tirade over his wife's snub because, well, she wasn't snubbed. "Melania" was released in January 2026, missing the deadline for this year's nominations. That being said, the 2027 Oscars will certainly be interesting.
Just wait until next year...?
According to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' website, the 2026 Oscar nomination deadline for short- and long-form documentaries was August 14, 2025 — a good five months before the first lady's documentary was released. The "Melania" premiere at the Kennedy Center wasn't the flex the Trump administration thought it was, considering the audience was made up of presidential insiders, while the general public was fuming over the president's renaming of the venue after himself. Still, many of the MAGA faithful touted it as the best movie since "Casablanca," "Titanic," or whatever their favorite film may be.
The submission deadline for the 99th annual Oscars honors hasn't yet been announced, but presumably it will be similar to this one. You can be sure Donald Trump will make sure the good folks at Amazon Prime get the bid in time and will watch to see whether it makes the cut. Will the Academy choose to nominate a documentary about a first lady getting ready for her husband's second inauguration? If so, how ironic would it be that "Melania" would get a nod the year after the Best Documentary Feature Film award went to "Mr. Nobody Against Putin"? If not, will our phones and laptops explode from the rage Trump will vent against the snub? Stay tuned.