Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos' Icy Behavior At 2026 Oscars Hints At Trouble In Paradise
Mark Consuelos' 2025 Oscar date night look with his wife, Kelly Ripa, didn't quite do him justice, and things have seemingly gone from mismatched to straight-up awkward. The TV hosts have made a career out of being on camera, but troubles in their real-life relationship might have bled on screen at the 2026 Oscars.
Referencing "holding space" from one of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's oddest interview moments, fans are starting to sense a disconnect between Ripa and Consuelos. In a video of the couple posing for a Glambot shot on the red carpet, Ripa seems to be avoiding eye contact with her husband and keeping a fair amount of distance from him (besides engaging in some weak PDA with an awkward finger-hold).
We're holding space for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' #Oscars #Glambot. 😉 #AwardsSeason pic.twitter.com/I6bEWctKw1
— E! News (@enews) March 15, 2026
While this is a far cry from the couple's typically playful demeanor, it could also be a symptom of their now-empty nest. Ripa had previously boasted on their talk show "Live with Kelly and Mark" about being able to be nude anywhere in their home after their three children moved out of their $27 million New York townhouse in 2025 (via Realtor), but the couple's red carpet behavior is missing some of that passion. With the list of red flags in Consuelos' and Ripa's marriage seemingly long enough to walk down, and the Glambot footage highlighting the physical space between the couple, we can't help but wonder if the hosts are holding too much space between them.
Questionable fashion choices weren't the only thing audiences noticed about Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 2026 Oscar appearance
In the comments of the Glambot footage posted by E! News, X users couldn't seem to stop remarking on how ill-fitting and constricting Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' outfits were. One person compared Ripa's structured corset dress to an ironing board, and another echoed that sentiment, writing, "She disappears on her side view." Conseulos wasn't absolved from fashion criticism either, as one user noted, "His jacket is a bit short." However, others mostly commented on the alleged rift forming between the couple.
One commenter wrote, "He's so sick of her he doesn't even look at her," and another questioned, "I wonder how he feels about being upstaged by his wife 24/7. He seems like a nice guy, but I can't imagine being with her is ever easy." Gone are the times of Ripa and Consuelos taking their PDA too far, as even casual fashion audiences couldn't help but point out trouble in paradise on full display on the 2026 Oscar red carpet.
Consuelos and Ripa have been together for nearly three decades at this point, making a dip in their chemistry natural, but still disheartening. When Ripa and Consuelos revisited the same Las Vegas chapel they eloped in back in 1996, her husband sweetly remarked, "In a city where people roll the dice every day here, this is one of probably the safest bets I made" (via Good Housekeeping). While empty nest syndrome might have changed their relationship, we hope they will still stay together for good.