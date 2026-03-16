Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos' Icy Behavior At 2026 Oscars Hints At Trouble In Paradise

Mark Consuelos' 2025 Oscar date night look with his wife, Kelly Ripa, didn't quite do him justice, and things have seemingly gone from mismatched to straight-up awkward. The TV hosts have made a career out of being on camera, but troubles in their real-life relationship might have bled on screen at the 2026 Oscars.

Referencing "holding space" from one of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's oddest interview moments, fans are starting to sense a disconnect between Ripa and Consuelos. In a video of the couple posing for a Glambot shot on the red carpet, Ripa seems to be avoiding eye contact with her husband and keeping a fair amount of distance from him (besides engaging in some weak PDA with an awkward finger-hold).

While this is a far cry from the couple's typically playful demeanor, it could also be a symptom of their now-empty nest. Ripa had previously boasted on their talk show "Live with Kelly and Mark" about being able to be nude anywhere in their home after their three children moved out of their $27 million New York townhouse in 2025 (via Realtor), but the couple's red carpet behavior is missing some of that passion. With the list of red flags in Consuelos' and Ripa's marriage seemingly long enough to walk down, and the Glambot footage highlighting the physical space between the couple, we can't help but wonder if the hosts are holding too much space between them.