Side-By-Side Pics Of Britney Spears' Face Transformation Are Striking

Britney Spears is no stranger to the limelight. From Spears' continuously tragic relationship with her family to her relationship with ex-husband Kevin Federline, it seems like information about her personal life often makes its way into the public eye. Additionally, the pop star's eye-catching looks have been a hot topic, especially in the early 2000s press. Nowadays, people can't help but notice the face transformation between Spears in her youth and her adulthood. It's pretty evident that Spears' beauty routine has evolved over the years, but the fact that she looks good never changed with age.

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The photo on the left shows a younger Spears at the Teen People party in Los Angeles in 2000. In her late teens, she wore blue eyeshadow to make her brown eyes pop, and the rest of her makeup looked simple and elegant. Her skin was smooth and flawless, and there were only lines around her mouth as she smiled. On the right, an older Spears attended the GLAAD Media Awards in 2018 in her late 30s. The singer switched to an earth toned eyeshadow after wearing cool-toned shades in her early-to-mid-20s. Her longer eyelashes might indicate that she used false eyelashes or invested in lengthening lash serums. Spears' smile lines and under-eye lines deepened with age, and she developed slight forehead wrinkles in her 30s. However, the skin on her cheeks looks as smooth as it did decades earlier.