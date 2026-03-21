Side-By-Side Photos Of Barry Keoghan's Face Transformation Are Jarring

Barry Keoghan became one of Hollywood's favorite younger actors after his roles in "Dunkirk" and "Saltburn" alongside established actors like Cillian Murphy and Rosamund Pike. That fame came with scrutiny, as Keoghan has dealt with plastic surgery rumors and other commentary on his appearance since his public profile rose. In February 2026, the Irish celebrity attended the Burberry show during London Fashion Week, and people couldn't help but notice how different he looked from the year before.

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In May 2025, Keoghan wore a white button-up shirt and a black jacket to the "Hurry Up Tomorrow" premiere. His face then looked slightly slender, and he had minimal definition around the cheeks. Keoghan's jawline stood out from his neck, but it wasn't very chiseled. At the 2026 Burberry show, Keoghan wore a dark red plaid jacket, a silky black scarf and a black newsboy cap. The lower half of his face is significantly broader and more defined around the cheeks and jawline. The Irish actor's signature pout was also slightly plumper than it was at the "Hurry Up Tomorrow" premiere. One post on X said Keoghan looked like, "Oliver Twist after stealing a gua shua," to joke about the contrast between his vintage-looking outfit and his striking face transformation.