Nicola Peltz Plastic Surgery Rumors Seem Warranted In Jarring Before & After Pics

Some celebrity gossip has more merit than others — we think the Margot Robbie Ozempic rumors are B.S., but the Nicki Minaj Trump endorsement speculations from 2024 were certainly proven true. As spectators of the world around us, critical thinking and informed discernment are more vital than ever. Sometimes the proof is in the pudding, and before and after photos of Nicola Peltz Beckham have led netizens to believe her plastic surgery rumors are more warranted than not.

All eyes were on Peltz and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, in early 2026 after he lifted the veil on their feud with parents, Victoria and David Beckham. The spotlight brought a lot of scrutiny regarding her authenticity, and her appearance was definitely a part of that conversation. While it's normal and natural for someone's face to change with age, and a good nose contour can go a long way, some jarring changes to the socialite's key features have left audiences convinced her transformation is less than natural.

Peltz always had full lips, with the then 20-year-old showing off her natural pout at the 2015 Golden Globe Awards post-party. Her cheekbones were also defined, and her full eyebrows framed her downturned eyes. However, selfies posted to the socialite's Instagram reveal significantly plumper lips, a flatter nose bridge, and a foxier eye shape in a mirror selfie taken more than a decade later and posted on her Instagram in 2026. While it could be a case of cosmetic optical illusion, her lip expansion can't be natural, as well as a smaller chin and other structural changes.