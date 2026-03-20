Nicola Peltz Plastic Surgery Rumors Seem Warranted In Jarring Before & After Pics
Some celebrity gossip has more merit than others — we think the Margot Robbie Ozempic rumors are B.S., but the Nicki Minaj Trump endorsement speculations from 2024 were certainly proven true. As spectators of the world around us, critical thinking and informed discernment are more vital than ever. Sometimes the proof is in the pudding, and before and after photos of Nicola Peltz Beckham have led netizens to believe her plastic surgery rumors are more warranted than not.
All eyes were on Peltz and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, in early 2026 after he lifted the veil on their feud with parents, Victoria and David Beckham. The spotlight brought a lot of scrutiny regarding her authenticity, and her appearance was definitely a part of that conversation. While it's normal and natural for someone's face to change with age, and a good nose contour can go a long way, some jarring changes to the socialite's key features have left audiences convinced her transformation is less than natural.
Peltz always had full lips, with the then 20-year-old showing off her natural pout at the 2015 Golden Globe Awards post-party. Her cheekbones were also defined, and her full eyebrows framed her downturned eyes. However, selfies posted to the socialite's Instagram reveal significantly plumper lips, a flatter nose bridge, and a foxier eye shape in a mirror selfie taken more than a decade later and posted on her Instagram in 2026. While it could be a case of cosmetic optical illusion, her lip expansion can't be natural, as well as a smaller chin and other structural changes.
Internet sleuths have spent years dissecting all of Nicola Peltz's potential procedures
The rumors regarding Nicola Peltz's potential plastic surgery have been circulating for years. In a post to Reddit from 2022, one user posted a diagram alleging Nicola Peltz Beckham had a brow lift, nose job, lip filler, skin tightening, chin reduction, and jaw slimming.
While filler seems the most likely in the case of her lips, some thought the idea of filing down her chin and jaw was too drastic an assumption. One commenter noted. "I actually would have guessed that she got implants to her jawline, so that her chin just does not stand out so much, filing sounds so painful." Peltz has continued to transform since the post, with her lips looking even plumper and her eyes turning upward. Additionally, the total transformation of her nose is accentuated by pics on her Instagram featuring a significantly thinner bridge and pointier tip.
Despite already having transformed so much between 2010 and 2022, some might question the chronic procedures the model has continued to have since. It could be a result of the cultural shift towards normalization, as Catherine Chang, a board-certified plastic surgeon, told Vogue, "Plastic surgery is increasingly viewed as a tool alongside skincare, wellness, and therapy to help people feel more aligned with how they see themselves." While procedures have undoubtedly become more financially accessible over the years, as a wealthy heiress living a bougie life with her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, money is less of an issue than the risk of looking overdone.