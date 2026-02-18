Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz's Lavish Life Is Almost Too Bougie To Believe

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz come from two extremely prominent families; together, they form a modern power couple. As the oldest child of football (or soccer, depending on where you live) legend David Beckham and his wife, Spice Girl fashion designer Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn is among the many celebrity kids who have grown up in the spotlight. If anyone can relate to a life of insane fame and even more fortune, it's his significant other — Nicola is the daughter of Nelson Peltz, an American billionaire, and his wife, Claudia. Independently, they've lived comfortably; together, their lives are peak luxury.

If there's one thing that's apparent about Brooklyn and Nicola, it's that this couple is absolutely obsessed with one another. In 2022, Beckham didn't just confirm that he had over 100 tattoos, but said that approximately 70 of them were dedicated to his wife in some way — for the record, when Beckham revealed this, he was only 23 years old. Unlike a lot of other duos out there, Brooklyn and Nicola have one major thing in their arsenal that arguably alleviates some stress: never worrying about money.