Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz's Lavish Life Is Almost Too Bougie To Believe
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz come from two extremely prominent families; together, they form a modern power couple. As the oldest child of football (or soccer, depending on where you live) legend David Beckham and his wife, Spice Girl fashion designer Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn is among the many celebrity kids who have grown up in the spotlight. If anyone can relate to a life of insane fame and even more fortune, it's his significant other — Nicola is the daughter of Nelson Peltz, an American billionaire, and his wife, Claudia. Independently, they've lived comfortably; together, their lives are peak luxury.
If there's one thing that's apparent about Brooklyn and Nicola, it's that this couple is absolutely obsessed with one another. In 2022, Beckham didn't just confirm that he had over 100 tattoos, but said that approximately 70 of them were dedicated to his wife in some way — for the record, when Beckham revealed this, he was only 23 years old. Unlike a lot of other duos out there, Brooklyn and Nicola have one major thing in their arsenal that arguably alleviates some stress: never worrying about money.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's gorgeous wedding cost millions
A quick recap on their relationship: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz started dating in October 2019, got engaged in July 2020, and married in April 2022 (the duo also renewed their vows in August 2025). The couple said "I do" in a Jewish ceremony at Montsorrel, Peltz's family estate located in Palm Beach, Florida. Based on photos and reports of the multi-day event, we can confidently state that every single aspect of the Beckham-Peltz wedding was an astonishing display not just of love, but also of status. The guest list included 500 people, as one shining example — that's 500 plates of food to pay for alone. Celebrities like the other Spice Girls, Serena Williams, Tom Brady, Gordon Ramsay, and Eva Longoria were in attendance. Even William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, were invited — though they declined the invitation.
In total, several sources reported that the Beckham-Peltz wedding cost approximately $3 million, although some argue that the number drifts closer to $4 or $5 million. Regardless of the exact amount, Beckham and Peltz spent more money on certain aspects than most people earn in a year. Peltz's stunning custom Valentino Haute Couture is one of the many celebrity wedding dresses to have cost an eye-watering amount — to put things into perspective, Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece wore a custom Valentino gown on her 1995 wedding day, which would have cost nearly $500,000 in 2026. The flowers supposedly cost the couple nearly $70,000, while roughly $100,000 was reportedly spent on hair and make-up. Factor in other things like travel costs, wedding planners, and alcoholic beverages, and you come up with a ridiculously high price tag.
Nicola Peltz allegedly receives a $1 million monthly allowance
According to Forbes, Nelson Peltz boasts a $1.5 billion net worth as of February 2026 — you may recognize his name if you're a fan of Snapple drinks, since he acquired the brand in 1997 and saved it from going completely under. No one has ever doubted that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have more money than they know what to do with, but it wasn't until January 2026 that people really began to examine their lifestyle. This is primarily because podcaster Marina Hyde claimed on "The Rest Is Entertainment" that Nicola gets a hefty sum from dad every month. "Maybe Nelson Peltz would deny this," she began. "But I hear that he said to [the Beckhams] ... 'I give my daughter a million-dollar-a-month allowance.'"
Considering how opulent her family is, the idea that Nicola receives an allowance, let alone so much money, isn't something particularly shocking. Hyde correctly predicted the fallout of her words, though. Shortly after the podcast episode went live, a supposed insider told E! News, "This is 100 percent false. The quote in question has no source because it is not true. It is simply a fabricated rumor made up from thin air." To be fair, Nicola doesn't exactly need her father's money anymore; outside of being married to another rich kid, she generates enough revenue on her own through endorsements, modeling gigs, and acting roles.
They purchased two multi-million dollar homes in five years
To be specific, Brooklyn Beckham boasts an approximate $10 million net worth as of February 2026, while Nicola Peltz's net worth is five times higher at $50 million (via Celebrity Net Worth). With this kind of collective personal fortune, Beckham and Peltz can buy dozens of houses without breaking a sweat (or their bank accounts). Within five years, the couple purchased two large and in-charge mansions that can make anyone feel poor just by looking at their price tags. In 2021, the then-engaged couple bought a $10.5 million home in Beverly Hills. At the time, OK! Magazine shared pictures of the massive five-bedroom house and its large infinity pool. Beckham and Peltz sold the house for $9.25 million in 2022, however. At the time, Peltz told Cosmopolitan (via Realtor.com) that they bought the property without thinking it through first.
After a few more years of looking for their true forever home, Beckham and Peltz bought their second home at the end of 2024. The mansion, located in the Trousdale Estates neighborhood of Beverly Hills, cost the couple an eye-watering $16 million; according to ELLE Decor, other celebrities who reside in the area include Elton John, Vera Wang, and Justin and Hailey Bieber. The home features four bedrooms and six bathrooms spread out over 7,000 square feet, as well as a sauna, a home movie theater, a complete fitness center, and even a rooftop lounge.
They both own impressive watch collections
Don't underestimate the power of a watch collection; for those with enough money to spare, it's more about showing off wealth and status than actually telling time. In December 2023, Brooklyn Beckham took Esquire through his watch collection after he sported a stunning Patek Philippe Nautilus during a live-stream – at the time of this writing, Beckham's luxury rose gold timepiece isn't available on the official Patek Philippe website, but the resale price can be upwards of $400,000. Beckham told Esquire at the time that he owned ten watches, including a Rolex Submariner (prices vary, but generally over $10,000) and a yellow-gold Cartier Panthère (currently retailing for roughly $49,000).
As for Nicola Peltz, she has some expensive watches in her possession, as well. In January 2023, Peltz uploaded a now-deleted Instagram photo set featuring herself and Selena Gomez — with whom Peltz has a close friendship – enjoying a vacation in Mexico. Interestingly, Peltz wasn't just wearing one Cartier Panthère, but two — on the same wrist, to drive home the extravagant point. This is something not exclusive to Peltz, by the way; celebrities wearing multiple watches at one time has been a trend for some time, with Marlon Brando being one of the first trendsetters.
Beckham and Peltz's closets are stocked with designer clothes
When you have enough money to dress exactly how you'd like with no qualms, the sky's the limit. Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz know this quite well, considering they never look anything but intricately put-together in public or online. Beckham and Peltz love a good matching moment and tend to coordinate their outfits whenever the opportunity presents itself. For Christmas 2025, as just one shining example, the couple shared holiday photos dressed in red Skims pajamas on Instagram. A few days later, Peltz uploaded another photo of the pair sporting near-identical gray sweats. "We didn't plan our outfits," she captioned.
In January 2023, the couple partook in "7 Days, 7 Looks," a Vogue segment in which celebrities share outfits they typically wear over a week. From their first looks alone, Beckham and Peltz made it abundantly clear that their closets aren't exactly modest. The duo flaunted high-end labels like Isabel Marant, Joah Brown, Louis Vuitton, and Giuliva Heritage within the first minute. After Vogue released the video, the Daily Mail published an article that added up the cost of all the pieces Beckham and Peltz showed off. They arrived at a gigantic number: $80,249. In November 2024, Beckham (sort of) addressed their affinity for luxury. During an interview with Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" (via People), he said that one of the wildest rumors he's heard about himself is that he spends over six figures on outfits per week. A week is asinine, although a year? That may not be so far off.
They frequently share photos from luxurious vacations
For many, a good vacation is a once-in-a-lifetime event marked by unfamiliarity, excitement, and lots of saving beforehand. For Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, extended out-of-town stays are an ordinary occurrence that has evolved more into an extravagant pastime. Beckham and Peltz's respective Instagrams are decorated with memories of their travels; usually, the couple either co-share a post or upload different photos of the same event. One shining example dates back to July 2025, when the couple joined the Peltz family on Project X, a superyacht that costs roughly over $1 million a week to rent. The group traveled around Saint-Tropez and clearly had the time of their lives – Peltz's small Instagram dump features photos of the couple lounging on the yacht (which we can tell is luxurious just by the way they're sitting on it). Beckham's photos are mostly of the food they consumed there, but one's thing for sure: It all looks delicious.
One of the more recent high-profile vacations of the Peltz-Beckhams, which drew a lot of attention, occurred in January 2026, mere days after Beckham publicly distanced himself from his parents. The couple traveled to Santa Barbara, California, and stayed at the San Ysidro Ranch – renting a cottage at the swanky site costs anywhere between $2,495 and $10,000 a night, according to Page Six. Peltz's Instagram post from the retreat plainly states how expensive this out-of-town escapade was without a single word; the dimly lit restaurant, designer purse, and light-up exterior alone tell a story of opulence. In another Instagram post detailing the same vacation, Peltz showed off the beautiful sights of San Ysidro Ranch — and a fashion moment completed by $585 Tom Ford sunglasses.
They love to indulge in some seriously expensive wine
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz both wear many career-defining hats, although Beckham is more known for his attempts to break into every market: modeling, photography, cooking, and even hot sauce with his own company, Cloud 23. On top of all that, Beckham is what could be described as an amateur wine connoisseur. In December 2024, Beckham appeared on an episode of Sotheby's "Masterclass" to discuss his growing collection and particular affinities. Speaking to wine specialist Lukas Dempsey, Beckham said one favorite in his wine cellar was a bottle of 1966 Chateau Mouton Rothschild. A pricey vintage red, it is valued at $884 on Wine-Searcher at the time of this writing. Beckham also mentioned he owned bottles of Château Lafite Rothschild and Château Latour from 1999 — on Wine-Searcher, the average prices for these are $870 and $730, respectively.
Circling back to Beckham and Peltz's January 2026 vacation, Beckham's Instagram post about it featured a photo of something particularly spectacular: two bottles of Harlan Estate wine. These bottles look fancy enough without knowing anything else about them, but it's their price tag that really proves just how affluent Beckham and Peltz are. According to the Daily Mail, one bottle currently retails for $2,000. To put that into perspective, the average cost of one bottle of wine in the United States at the time of writing is, according to The Drinks Business, $56.78. For what it's worth, Beckham and Peltz never said that they purchased the Harlan Estate bottles. Even if they didn't, however, there's no doubt that they easily could at a moment's notice.
They regularly attend high-profile events
Aside from Brooklyn Beckham lifting the veil on his family drama, one of the biggest reasons why he and Nicola Peltz are constantly discussed is that they always seem to be everywhere. Flip through a magazine, and you'll see their faces. Open Reddit, and you'll see another thread about them. Read a newspaper (physical or digital), and almost every time, something about someone in either family will have a headline attached. All that to say, Brooklyn and Peltz don't exactly attempt to shy away from the spotlight. Before they distanced themselves from the Beckhams, they attended a million and one public events as a cohesive group, including Victoria Beckham's Spring Summer 25 Fashion Show in 2024 and the premiere of Peltz's 2024 film, "Lola."
These two examples are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the number of extremely fancy events the Peltz-Beckham couple has been to. Rest assured, too, that they certainly don't need to ask for an invite anywhere or buy their way in; simply their respective identities and connections do the trick. Brooklyn and Peltz attended the Met Gala for three years straight as one prime instance, showing up in coordinated outfits in 2021, 2022, and 2023. In 2025, Brooklyn got to participate in an experience most can only dream of: driving for the Jaguar Formula E racing team. The news of Beckham's rare opportunity first made headlines in that January; he's shared photos and clips of his driving (sporting a hard to miss pink helmet) several times on Instagram since.
It's hard to keep track of how many fashion campaigns Beckham and Peltz have been in
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are two good-looking people who never seem to take a bad photo. They're also among the several ridiculously famous nepo baby couples. Put these two characteristics together outside of everything else, and you get a pairing that knows how to sell a fashion fantasy. Beckham and Peltz dabbled in modeling long before they tied the knot and have continued to do so after. British Vogue shared photos of Beckham's collaboration with Reserved Clothing in March 2015, as just one example of his family's genes at work. As for Peltz, she more recently posed for Genny in January 2026, which she promoted on Instagram.
Despite their lucky chance at being born into some highly affluent families, it's worth noting that for people who don't actually need to work, Beckham and Peltz always seem to have some sort of gig going on. In fact, this couple has been in so many high-end fashion collaborations that it's becoming difficult to remember them all. Luckily, Beckham and Peltz update their social media regularly and love sharing photos of their campaigns. Between September 2021 and February 2026, the duo were the shining faces of several major brands such as Pepe Jeans, Express, and Moncler.
Brooklyn Beckham's car collection is an exquisite sight to behold
When you're filthy rich, one quick and easy way to spend a good chunk of change is through the automotive industry. Brooklyn Beckham owns several cars, and every single one of them is the prime definition of high-end luxury. According to Supercar Blondie, Brooklyn's car collection includes a McLaren P1 (worth over $2 million), a BMW i8 Roadster (approximately $40,000 to $70,000), a Mercedes-Benz GL 63 AMG (generally costing around $27,000), and a Mercedes C-Class (newer versions cost over $50,000). These prices are general figures that vary by year, but one thing is for sure: Brooklyn's car collection is on another level.
To our knowledge, only one car in Brooklyn's collection is co-owned by him and Nicola Peltz (and it happens to be one of the rarest): a Jaguar XK140, which has an estimated value of $680,000. The duo were gifted this insanely stunning car by David Beckham – who also has a stunning net worth — as a wedding present. The Sun and other outlets published photographs of the light blue beauty in April 2022, and it's quite a sight to behold. As far as Peltz goes, it's unclear whether she owns any other cars that aren't in Brooklyn's name. The Jaguar is more than enough for most, though.