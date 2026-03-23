All The Details About Morena Baccarin And Ben McKenzie's Eyebrow-Raising Marriage

"Homeland" star Morena Baccarin and "Southland" star Ben McKenzie were at very different places in their lives right before they joined that ever-growing group of actors who fell for their on-screen love interests. But what they had in common was their small-screen success. Baccarin's breakout role came in "Firefly," which aired from 2002 to 2003. As her work on the cult sci-fi series was winding down, McKenzie was just beginning to establish himself as one of the 2000s' biggest heartthrobs on the primetime soap "The O.C."

Years after the show ended, one of McKenzie's fellow "The O.C." cast members, Mischa Barton, revealed that she dated McKenzie when she was 17 and he was 25. During a 2025 appearance on "Call Her Daddy," Barton said of their problematic age gap, "The producers went to my parents. ... It was kind of a whole ordeal." While McKenzie was also spotted looking cozy with Emily VanCamp in 2004, he managed to keep any serious relationships under the radar, and he told Glamour in 2014 that he was single and hoping to find love with someone who wasn't in his line of work. "You'd like to meet people outside the context of 'this' so it's a delicate thing. But ... I get paid to interact with beautiful women all the time," he said.

One of those beautiful women was Baccarin, who married director Austin Chick in 2011. While McKenzie was sparking rumors that he was dating Shelley Hennig by stepping out with the "Teen Wolf" star in 2013, Baccarin was pregnant and preparing to attend the Emmys as a nominee. Just two years later, her professional and personal lives would collide after she started working with McKenzie.