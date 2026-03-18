Meghan Markle's Flailing Netflix Partnership Is Stirring Up Some Unflattering Rumors
In September 2020, just a few months after their departure as working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, inked a major deal with streaming giant Netflix. The first project to come out of this deal, a docuseries about the couple's relationship and exit from the royal family titled "Harry & Meghan," premiered in late 2022. The deal continued with two sports docuseries, "Heart of Invictus" and "Polo," followed by yet another docuseries called "Live to Lead," and, of course, the Duchess' own lifestyle series, "With Love, Meghan."
Despite mixed to negative reception to these projects, a few were successful, and "Harry & Meghan" even received a prestigious award nomination, so all seemed to be going well behind the scenes. Netflix even extended its deal with Harry and Meghan's Archewell Productions in August 2025, albeit in a more limited capacity. Since then, however, there have been unhappy murmurs of trouble in paradise, leading to some unflattering rumors regarding Meghan, in particular.
In March 2026, Variety published a massive exposé that purported to peel back the curtain on the Sussexes' dealings with Netflix. For starters, one of Harry and Meghan's reps outright confirmed reports that "With Love, Meghan" would not be continuing as a full series following the release of its second season in August 2025. Rather, the show will continue in the form of intermittently-released seasonal specials in lieu of a third season.
That being said, reps for both the Sussexes and Netflix have denied other allegations levied in Variety's article, which nevertheless painted a picture of a business partnership in decline. As one source from within Netflix told the publication regarding the streamer's relationship with Harry and Meghan, "The mood in the building is, 'We're done.'"
Both Netflix and the Sussexes have pushed back on the rumors of tension
In Variety's March 2026 article regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with Netflix, a number of sources within the streaming giant claimed that the deal has suffered as a result of "poor communication" on the Duke and Duchess' part. Others further alleged that Netflix bosses Ted Sarandos and Bela Bajaria have grown sick of the royal couple, though a Netflix spokesperson quoted in the piece called these claims "absolutely inaccurate."
Still, sources also claim that Sarandos recently remarked that he would not speak to Meghan over the phone without a lawyer around. And while these insiders confess that they're not sure if this comment was made in jest or not, a Netflix rep denied that Sarandos ever said it at all. An attorney for the Sussexes backed up the Netflix spokesperson, saying, "Meghan texts and speaks with Mr. Sarandos regularly, and has been to his home, sans lawyers."
One other notable claim from Netflix insiders is that Meghan likes to run roughshod over her and Harry's conversations with the streamer, while the Duke often struggles to get a word in. Meghan's lawyer strongly denied this rumor, postulating that it was merely a "calculated" effort "to play into the misogynistic characterization of her bossing her husband around." Harry himself even chimed in at this point, calling the claim "categorically false."
While all parties concerned, including Netflix itself, seemed more than ready to push back on the rumors coming from within the streamer's own ranks, they're not likely do any favors for Meghan's already divisive reputation. Fans will likely be watching for new developments closely from here on in, especially since she and Harry do reportedly still have streaming projects in the works.