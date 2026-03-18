Meghan Markle's Flailing Netflix Partnership Is Stirring Up Some Unflattering Rumors

In September 2020, just a few months after their departure as working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, inked a major deal with streaming giant Netflix. The first project to come out of this deal, a docuseries about the couple's relationship and exit from the royal family titled "Harry & Meghan," premiered in late 2022. The deal continued with two sports docuseries, "Heart of Invictus" and "Polo," followed by yet another docuseries called "Live to Lead," and, of course, the Duchess' own lifestyle series, "With Love, Meghan."

Despite mixed to negative reception to these projects, a few were successful, and "Harry & Meghan" even received a prestigious award nomination, so all seemed to be going well behind the scenes. Netflix even extended its deal with Harry and Meghan's Archewell Productions in August 2025, albeit in a more limited capacity. Since then, however, there have been unhappy murmurs of trouble in paradise, leading to some unflattering rumors regarding Meghan, in particular.

In March 2026, Variety published a massive exposé that purported to peel back the curtain on the Sussexes' dealings with Netflix. For starters, one of Harry and Meghan's reps outright confirmed reports that "With Love, Meghan" would not be continuing as a full series following the release of its second season in August 2025. Rather, the show will continue in the form of intermittently-released seasonal specials in lieu of a third season.

That being said, reps for both the Sussexes and Netflix have denied other allegations levied in Variety's article, which nevertheless painted a picture of a business partnership in decline. As one source from within Netflix told the publication regarding the streamer's relationship with Harry and Meghan, "The mood in the building is, 'We're done.'"