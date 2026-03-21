Strange Things Everyone Ignores About Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick's Marriage

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have one of the most enduring marriages in Hollywood, having tied the knot all the way back in 1988. And despite some setbacks along the way, such as the major money problems that changed everything for Bacon and Sedgwick, the celebrity couple remains committed to making it work. More than that, the "Footloose" star has even gone as far as to declare that marrying Sedgwick and starting a family with her changed Bacon for the better, as it made him reevaluate his priorities in life. "Once you change your point of view in that way, you start to see how many issues there are that need addressing outside of yourself and your desire to become famous and make money and acquire stuff," the beloved actor explained on "Today" in September 2023.

All that being said, there are still a few odd details about Bacon and Sedgwick's relationship regardless, which are bound to make even hardcore fans raise an eyebrow when they start to look closely. For instance, while everyone loves a "love at first sight" story, some of the earliest encounters between the two don't exactly scream "future husband and wife." And that's not even taking into account the admittedly rather tenuous yet still surprising blood relation shared between the couple that they wouldn't discover until more than 20 years into their union. Here are some strange things that everyone ignores about it.