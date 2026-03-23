The Transformation Of Demi Moore's Chiseled Cheekbones Is Wild To See
Beloved actress Demi Moore's name has been on everyone's lips for less-than-favorable reasons over the last few years — especially as it relates to her appearance. While her natural beauty made her a household name after roles in 90s flicks such as "Ghost" and "Striptease", there's no denying that the star's stunning transformation has taken a wild turn. Public appearances in 2026 have drawn attention to her chiseled cheekbones, especially as her strong facial structure can't help but appear off-balance and disproportionate in recent years.
Moore has always had bold cheekbones, accentuated by angular, bright blush in this older photo of the "Indecent Proposal" star leaving the October 2001 book signing for Laura Day's "The Circle". Even with her lips pursed, the apples of her cheeks fit seamlessly with the rest of her face. Moore's cheekbones at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars' Afterparty, however, appear jarring and oddly filled against her gaunt expression. The star's appearance at the Gucci show a few weeks prior had also set Ozempic rumors ablaze, with her frail figure and hollow cheekbones raising eyebrows amongst audiences.
An article published by the Harvard Medical School highlights how "When we're young, fat in the face is evenly distributed ... With age, that fat loses volume, clumps up, and shifts downward, so features that were formerly round may sink..." The heavier apples of Moore's cheeks could very well be caused by over two decades between the two photos, but "The Substance" star has been battling plastic surgery rumors for years.
Demi Moore's cheekbones have been hit or miss
While 2026 has brought special attention to "Landmine" star Demi Moore's shifting features, her Vanity Fair Afterparty appearance is by no means the wildest iteration of her cheekbones. Photos of the actress opening the Fendi Spring/Summer 2021 show in Paris shocked fans with her strikingly uncanny look, and her cheekbones played a major part in that. With a defined line cutting into her face from her hairline to her mouth, Moore's lips also looked distorted and frozen in a grimace.
The "Disclosure" actress had refuted claims of plastic surgery back in 2007 in an interview with Marie Claire France (via Marie Claire UK), addressing the rumors she'd gone under the knife for the 2003 film "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle," saying, "It's completely false – I've never had it done." While she passed no judgment on those who had, she went on to clarify, "On the other hand, I don't like the idea of having an operation to hold up the ageing process, it's a way to combat your neurosis. The scalpel won't make you happy."
It's hard to believe her opinion on the procedures has remained the same 20 years later, as there are plenty of pics that prove how much plastic surgery has changed her face over the years. Nobody was under any illusions that Moore's face would remain the same over time, but dramatic changes to her cheekbones and the rest of her face might suggest that she's fallen victim to the previously criticized anti-aging neurosis.