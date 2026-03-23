The Transformation Of Demi Moore's Chiseled Cheekbones Is Wild To See

Beloved actress Demi Moore's name has been on everyone's lips for less-than-favorable reasons over the last few years — especially as it relates to her appearance. While her natural beauty made her a household name after roles in 90s flicks such as "Ghost" and "Striptease", there's no denying that the star's stunning transformation has taken a wild turn. Public appearances in 2026 have drawn attention to her chiseled cheekbones, especially as her strong facial structure can't help but appear off-balance and disproportionate in recent years.

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Moore has always had bold cheekbones, accentuated by angular, bright blush in this older photo of the "Indecent Proposal" star leaving the October 2001 book signing for Laura Day's "The Circle". Even with her lips pursed, the apples of her cheeks fit seamlessly with the rest of her face. Moore's cheekbones at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars' Afterparty, however, appear jarring and oddly filled against her gaunt expression. The star's appearance at the Gucci show a few weeks prior had also set Ozempic rumors ablaze, with her frail figure and hollow cheekbones raising eyebrows amongst audiences.

An article published by the Harvard Medical School highlights how "When we're young, fat in the face is evenly distributed ... With age, that fat loses volume, clumps up, and shifts downward, so features that were formerly round may sink..." The heavier apples of Moore's cheeks could very well be caused by over two decades between the two photos, but "The Substance" star has been battling plastic surgery rumors for years.