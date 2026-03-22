The Real-Life Partner Of Love Story's Paul Anthony Kelly
The world fell in love with Paul Anthony Kelly in his role as America's favorite, tortured son, John F. Kennedy Jr., on "Love Story: John F. Kennedy & Carolyn Bessette." But the feelings aren't mutual. The Canadian actor only has eyes for one woman — his wife, Syd Widziszewski-Kelly. The couple, who married in May 2023, keep their relationship private, although the actor does share glimpses of Widziszewski-Kelly on social media from time to time. "Couldn't live life without you. To forever and ever-again. xo," Kelly captioned a carousel of photos of his wife on Instagram in February 2026. So, who is the woman who owns his heart?
According to her LinkedIn, Widziszewski-Kelly has been working behind the camera on sets since 2022, as a second assistant director and production coordinator. Her credits on IMDb include Joaquin Phoenix's "C'mon C'mon" and the buzzy 2022 Olivia Wilde film "Don't Worry Darling," starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, and Chris Pine. Since her social media accounts are private, the public learns about Widziszewski-Kelly through Kelly. For example, he told Glamour that his wife got to see Sarah Pidgeon's amazing transformation into Carolyn Bessette alongside his portrayal of Kennedy because she was "present for making the vast majority" of filming. They've only made one red carpet appearance together before "Love Story" premiered, at the Met Opera Opening Night Gala in New York City in September 2025.
The couple is navigating Kelly's new fame and new parenthood at the same time
Paul Anthony Kelly had exactly one IMDb credit from 2010 before he landed the role of John F. Kennedy Jr. in "Love Story." So, to say his fame happened overnight is barely an understatement. Plus, he doesn't play a character audiences have to learn to love. Throughout his tragic life, JFK Jr. was one of the most hounded and beloved public figures because of the sad lore of the Kennedy family and the chance that he might follow his late father into politics. So, Kelly knew he'd have to navigate an intense level of fame alongside his wife, Syd Widziszewski-Kelly, almost as soon as the show premiered. "I don't know if anyone's prepared for what might happen. We'll see," Kelly admitted to Glamour in the article, published in February 2026 about the attention that was potentially coming into his life. "We're just taking it in stride, and I'm so lucky for this wonderful support system."
Kelly and his wife are probably leaning on their loved ones a lot these days, because he told Interview that he was in the middle of auditions for "Love Story" when Widziszewski-Kelly told him she was pregnant. During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in February 2026, the actor confirmed the baby had been born and that to describe him as tired was an "understatement."