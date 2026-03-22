The Real-Life Partner Of Love Story's Paul Anthony Kelly

The world fell in love with Paul Anthony Kelly in his role as America's favorite, tortured son, John F. Kennedy Jr., on "Love Story: John F. Kennedy & Carolyn Bessette." But the feelings aren't mutual. The Canadian actor only has eyes for one woman — his wife, Syd Widziszewski-Kelly. The couple, who married in May 2023, keep their relationship private, although the actor does share glimpses of Widziszewski-Kelly on social media from time to time. "Couldn't live life without you. To forever and ever-again. xo," Kelly captioned a carousel of photos of his wife on Instagram in February 2026. So, who is the woman who owns his heart?

According to her LinkedIn, Widziszewski-Kelly has been working behind the camera on sets since 2022, as a second assistant director and production coordinator. Her credits on IMDb include Joaquin Phoenix's "C'mon C'mon" and the buzzy 2022 Olivia Wilde film "Don't Worry Darling," starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, and Chris Pine. Since her social media accounts are private, the public learns about Widziszewski-Kelly through Kelly. For example, he told Glamour that his wife got to see Sarah Pidgeon's amazing transformation into Carolyn Bessette alongside his portrayal of Kennedy because she was "present for making the vast majority" of filming. They've only made one red carpet appearance together before "Love Story" premiered, at the Met Opera Opening Night Gala in New York City in September 2025.