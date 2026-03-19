Kate Middleton Fails To Impress With Odd Flight Attendant Outfit During Latest State Visit
On March 18, 2026, William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, diligently took on some royal duties when they greeted the president and first lady of Nigeria. Kate Middleton once again suggested that she might be ready for the throne by wearing an outfit meant to be sentimental to their esteemed guests. The dress Kate picked out was designed by Tolu Coker, a British-Nigerian designer who impressed King Charles III during London Fashion Week. However, Kate's take on the dress failed to impress the masses, with many noting that it seemed oddly familiar.
The so-called Blazer Frock Coat was gray with white accents and fit Kate incredibly well. The length and waist of the garment accentuated Kate's slim figure, but what should have been a slam-dunk of an outfit left many feeling nostalgic for air travel. Multiple netizens on X, formerly Twitter, pointed out that the dress felt more like something a flight attendant might wear and not a future queen.
"It's giving Pan Am airlines 1972," wrote one person. Another even included a photo to go with the assertion that, "She's a 1960s Pan Am stewardess." Considering that one person noted, "She looks like she's about to push the refreshment cart down the aisle on my flight," this might just be one of Kate's most unqueenly outfits yet. Beyond this, Kate's fashion blunder might have accidentally given Meghan Markle the upper hand in an ongoing family feud.
Kate Middleton missed a mark that Meghan Markle nailed
Though Catherine, Princess of Wales, might be winning the war of public opinion, when it comes to handling this particular diplomatic moment, Meghan Markle might have the upper hand. According to InStyle, the visit from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu was the first time Nigerian leadership had come to meet with the royal family in over 30 years.
Considering state visits are a way to bolster diplomatic relationships, plus the fact that William, Prince of Wales, will eventually ascend the throne, the March 18 visit was most likely a major moment for all parties involved. This just makes Kate's outfit all the more concerning. Not only that, but Kate and Prince William were scooped by Prince Harry and Meghan when it comes to building bridges with Nigeria. In 2024, Meghan and Prince Harry were invited to Nigeria by the country's Chief of Defense Staff.
Although the couple rescinded their royal titles in 2020, it seems that there might be signs that Prince Harry and Meghan might be ready to make a royal comeback. One such sign would be very publicly meeting with diplomats, even if it wasn't on royal business. Considering they beat Prince William and his wife to the punch in this regard, Kate dressing like someone who might have served Prince Harry and Meghan on their flight to Nigeria might not have been the best choice. Hopefully, there will be an outfit change before the festivities scheduled for later in their trip.