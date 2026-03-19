Kate Middleton Fails To Impress With Odd Flight Attendant Outfit During Latest State Visit

On March 18, 2026, William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, diligently took on some royal duties when they greeted the president and first lady of Nigeria. Kate Middleton once again suggested that she might be ready for the throne by wearing an outfit meant to be sentimental to their esteemed guests. The dress Kate picked out was designed by Tolu Coker, a British-Nigerian designer who impressed King Charles III during London Fashion Week. However, Kate's take on the dress failed to impress the masses, with many noting that it seemed oddly familiar.

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The so-called Blazer Frock Coat was gray with white accents and fit Kate incredibly well. The length and waist of the garment accentuated Kate's slim figure, but what should have been a slam-dunk of an outfit left many feeling nostalgic for air travel. Multiple netizens on X, formerly Twitter, pointed out that the dress felt more like something a flight attendant might wear and not a future queen.

"It's giving Pan Am airlines 1972," wrote one person. Another even included a photo to go with the assertion that, "She's a 1960s Pan Am stewardess." Considering that one person noted, "She looks like she's about to push the refreshment cart down the aisle on my flight," this might just be one of Kate's most unqueenly outfits yet. Beyond this, Kate's fashion blunder might have accidentally given Meghan Markle the upper hand in an ongoing family feud.