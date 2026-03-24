Whatever Happened To The Less Famous American Idol Winners?
When it comes to "American Idol" contestants, they almost always fall into two distinct categories: those who have gone down in reality TV history, and those who have faded into obscurity. While some "American Idol" hopefuls quit the competition long before the live shows, a select few earned the honorable distinction of winning the entire thing — and not because of a simple judges' vote, but by everyone with ears, eyes, and at least one piece of technology with Internet access in the United States.
Although first place comes with automatic fame, glory, and recognition, success is not guaranteed in the slightest. Some "American Idol" winners like Season 1's Kelly Clarkson and Season 3's Fantasia Barrino have seen their careers take off and explode. "American Idol" Season 4 winner Carrie Underwood has even made her way back around to becoming a judge on the very program she won. More often that not, however, victors of this singing competition find themselves fading into the background over time instead of maintaining a high level of exposure.
Season 5: Taylor Hicks
In 2006, Taylor Hicks was crowned the winner of "American Idol" Season 5 over Katharine McPhee. After his victory, Hicks signed with Arista Records and released his debut album, "Taylor Hicks," that December. Up until 2008, Hicks enjoyed a pretty good post-career: he released a memoir in 2007 and joined a Broadway production of "Grease" in addition to his music. As the late 2000s moved into the early 2010s, however, Hicks didn't receive the success he expected; as more "American Idol" winners emerged, he started to become lost to time, especially without any significant headlines to his name.
Musically, Hicks is still involved in the industry. In 2009, Hicks released his second album, "The Distance," under his own independent label. Throughout the 2010s, Hicks performed at a number of venues, including the 2012 Republican National Convention and months-long Las Vegas residency at Bally's. Hicks' latest song, "Porch Swing," was released in 2023. In February 2026, Hicks announced an upcoming tour on Instagram.
Outside of music, Hicks has also become a restaurateur. In 2012, Hicks, along with co-founders Mike Wilson and Doug Smith, launched SAW's Juke Joint. Since then, they've opened five more locations spread across Alabama that offer barbecue and other Southern staples, with frequent live music events. In 2023, Southern Living named SAW's as the best place to find BBQ in Alabama. That year, Hicks told Huckabee's Jukebox, "It's tough. It's one of those things where Alabamians will let you know if you can cook ... if your barbecue is not good, they'll probably tell you that you might want to get a day job."
Season 7: David Cook
"American Idol" Season 7 was a battle of the Davids, with David Cook eventually declared the winner over David Archuleta. Cook was among the "American Idol" contestants with a tragic backstory: his brother famously battled cancer throughout the competition, which he eventually succumbed to in 2009. Cook's self-titled debut album dropped in a few months before in November 2008; it sold over one million copies and went platinum. After that strong start post-show, Cook's popularity started to decline. His sophomore album, "This Loud Morning," only sold roughly 46,000 copies during its first week out, for instance.
Although Cook has been largely forgotten, he hasn't stopped making his mark on the music industry. Since 2011, Cook has released one studio album and three EPs; the most recent, "The Hero," came out in 2025. From 2011 to 2024, Cook headlined or co-headlined a whopping 14 tours, including one with country star Gavin DeGraw and future "American Idol" winner Kris Allen.
Outside of music, Cook married Racheal Stump in 2015. Cook rarely mentions his personal life online; only a handful of photos of Cook and Stump exist. In 2025, Cook told People that he still kept in contact with Archuleta, along with fellow contestants Carly Smithson, Ramiele Malubay, and Brooke White. Based on his Instagram, Cook is a fan of bourbon and the Kansas City Chiefs. Cook is also an ambassador for Race for Hope DC, an annual charity event for brain cancer awareness.
Season 8: Kris Allen
In 2009, Kris Allen stole the spotlight when he won "American Idol" Season 8 over Adam Lambert. At the time, Allen's victory was the newest of the big scandals to hit the singing competition show; although Allen won by an overwhelming majority, Lambert was the season's fan-favorite throughout. After the show, Allen released his debut self-titled studio album; although it debuted at number 11 on Billboard 200, it received mixed to poor reviews across the board.
Although Allen has largely faded into obscurity, he's released scores of music since his "American Idol" win. Allen has seven studio albums under his belt in total; after his contracts with RCA and 19 Entertainment ended in 2012, Allen founded his own independent label, DogBear Records. His most recent album, "Pole Vaulter," was released in August 2024. Allen also formed a band, The Dames, in 2017. The group released a couple of singles that same year, as well as an album in 2019, although no additional material has been released since.
Outside of music, Allen is a staunch philanthropist who has worked with missionaries, charities, and other programs since before his "American Idol" audition. Allen's major philanthropy highlights include a visit to Haiti after the country's disastrous 2010 earthquake and a trip to Kenya with World Vision in 2012. Allen married Katy O'Connell in September 2008; the couple has three children.
Season 9: Lee DeWyze
Before Lee DeWyze won "American Idol" Season 9 in 2010, he actually enjoyed local success around the Chicago area with The Lee DeWyze Band. After his win, DeWyze signed contracts with 19 Entertainment and RCA Records. His first post-show studio album, "Live It Up," was released in November 2010; although it sold almost 40,000 copies in its first week, it received mixed to poor reviews. DeWyze's popularity declined after he was dropped from RCA Records in 2011.
DeWyze was briefly signed to Vanguard Records and released his second album, "Frames," through them in 2013. Since then, however, DeWyze has released music as an independent artist; between 2016 and 2024, he released four albums, with the latter two failing to chart. DeWyze has continued to tour and perform across the United States, however. His "All Is Well" tour kicked off in January 2026; a year before, he made an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."
In July 2012, DeWyze married actor/model Jonna Walsh – the pair started dating in 2010 after Walsh starred in his music video for "Sweet Serendipity." Although DeWyze's social media is largely dedicated to his career, he shared a 10-year anniversary post on Instagram in 2022. "Time really does just fly by. It's wild," DeWyze wrote. "Don't ever take love for granted. To the last 10 years, and the next 50 together."
Season 12: Candice Glover
Candice Glover, who won "American Idol" Season 12 in 2013, auditioned twice before finally making it to Hollywood Week and beyond. After her victory, Glover signed with 19 Entertainment and Interscope Records. Her debut studio album, "Music Speaks," was released in January 2014 and had moderate success: It debuted at No. 14 on Billboard 200, but sold less than 20,000 copies during its first week. Glover announced that she was working on her second album in 2016, although it hasn't been released as of 2026.
Instead of focusing on making another album, Glover has switched gears and now works in higher education. In 2024, Glover told Pink Magazine that she was a music coordinator and director at SCAD (Savannah College of Art and Design), a private college in Georgia. "I put on some of the biggest concerts at the university and work with the executive ensemble as a vocal and performance coach," she explained. In February 2026, Glover directed SCAD's Black History Month showcase, BAM: A Celebration of Black Artists in Music.
While Glover has an Instagram, it hasn't been updated much; before 2025, it was last updated in July 2022. Glover formed a side project, POPSOUL, sometime around that; the band's first post on its official Instagram was uploaded in June 2022. The band's bio describes them as "A dynamic live band blending classic soul and modern pop hits." Glover was in a widely reported car accident in 2023, but besides that, there have not been many updates about her personal life.
Season 13: Caleb Johnson
Like Candice Glover, Caleb Johnson secured his eventual "American Idol" Season 13 victory on his third tryout; before this endeavor, he was a member of the band Elijah Hooker. After "American Idol," Johnson signed to 19 Entertainment and Interscope Records. His first solo studio album, "Testify," was released in August 2014. Unfortunately, it performed poorly; the album sold a little more than 10,000 copies during its first week and never charted.
Johnson did release two more albums after his contract with Interscope Records ended in 2015, although they didn't find much success either. In 2019, his band Caleb Johnson & The Ramblin' Saints released "Born from Southern Ground." "Mountain Mojo Vol. 1" was later released in 2021; both were distributed by Johnson's self-funded label, Big Johnson Records. "I wanted to be a bit silly there," Johnson told Gilde Magazine in 2019. "I have complete control over the whole process."
On Instagram, Johnson can usually be found boasting about his latest endeavors, such as a tour with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra in late 2025 and an acting role in a psychological thriller film, "Remember." According to the film's official website, this was Johnson's acting debut as a character named Father; the movie is in post-production with no release date as of March 2026.
Season 14: Nick Fradiani
Nick Fradiani already had a solid reputation before he won "American Idol" Season 14 in 2015: he won a Battle of the Bands competition at Mohegan Sun in 2011, and competed on "America's Got Talent" Season 9 in 2014. After "American Idol," Fradiani signed with 19 Entertainment and Big Machine Records. His debut solo album, "Hurricane," was released in August 2016. While it hit No. 1 on Billboard's Heatseekers chart, it only sold an initial 5,000 copies.
Although Fradiani's solo music career didn't take off as expected, he ultimately found major success on Broadway. In fact, Fradiani is reportedly one of the richest "American Idol" winners. In 2022, Fradiani was cast as a young Neil Diamond understudy in the musical "A Beautiful Noise." He took over the role full-time in October 2023. In July 2025, Fradiani finally met the real Neil Diamond, an experience he documented on Instagram. "Thank you for letting me share your songs and story across the country every night my friend," Fradiani gushed.
Fradiani's personal life is kept largely offline, although based on his social media, he has been in a relationship with Broadway performer Lauren Celentano since early 2020. The first mention of Celentano on Fradiani's Instagram was in June of that year, with the couple performing a duet. Fradiani and Celentano later attended the "American Idol" Season 22 finale in 2024, which was won by Abi Carter.
Season 15: Trent Harmon
Trent Harmon unsuccessfully auditioned for "The Voice" in 2014 before he won "American Idol" Season 15 two years later. As part of his prize package, Harmon signed with Big Machine Records. His first two singles, which were released in 2016, did considerably well: "Falling" and "There's a Girl" both made it to No. 27 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs. Harmon released his debut studio album, "You Got 'Em All," in May 2018. Although it debuted at No. 34 on Billboard's Top Country Albums, it only sold 4,500 copies over the first two months.
In 2019, Harmon officially left Big Machine Records and his country roots to become a Christian singer. On the official Trent Harmon website, his bio states that he "was losing [his] mind" chasing numbers and that he "couldn't shake the feeling that he was meant for something more." In May 2025, Harmon released his first Christian EP, "Scars & Sins." Five months later, in October, Harmon released his second Christian EP, "Give Me Jesus."
Although Harmon is still making music, his Instagram is decorated with pictures and videos of his family. Harmon married Kathleen Couch in September 2019, although they didn't host a ceremony until September 2020. In 2021, Harmon released a love song dedicated to Couch, "She's My Heaven"; the song cover is a photo from their wedding. They welcomed their first child in October 2023.
Season 17: Laine Hardy
Laine Hardy, who previously auditioned for "American Idol" Season 16, won "American Idol" Season 17 in 2019. After Hardy's victory, he signed with Hollywood Records. Hardy released several singles throughout 2020 and 2021, including songs like "Let There Be Country," "Tiny Town," and "Memorize You." Hardy's debut studio album, "Here's to Anyone," was released in September 2021.
Unfortunately, Hardy landed himself in some hot water after his album's release. In April 2022, Hardy was arrested by the Louisiana State University Police Department after he allegedly bugged his ex-girlfriend's dorm room. Hardy was not a student at LSU, nor was he the first "American Idol" contestant to be arrested post-show. At the time, Hardy's attorney told USA Today that he would "continue to be completely cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department on this matter." In 2023, a judge ruled that the charges would be dismissed if Hardy met certain conditions.
Hardy has continued to release music since his arrest, although outside of his career, he's been enjoying a new phase of life. In June 2025, Hardy married former NFL cheerleader/NBA dancer Jordan Gautreau; the first photo of the pair on Hardy's Instagram was uploaded in October 2024. The couple welcomed their first child in February 2025.
Season 18: Just Sam
Just Sam, otherwise known as Samantha Diaz, won "American Idol" Season 18 in 2020; since this season occurred during the lockdown phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sam and the other contestants competed remotely. After their win, Just Sam — who identifies as non-binary — signed to Hollywood Records. They left the label soon after, however. Not only did Just Sam not release an album, but they lost money in the endeavor. "I thought it was gonna be easy, just go to the studio, record, put out music," the musician said in a 2022 Instagram Story (via Just Jared). "I invested in myself and ended up broke. That's the truth."
Just Sam did not sign with another label after their contract with Hollywood Records fell through. In an unfortunate turn of events for this "American Idol" winner, they found themselves right where they started pre-audition: performing for money throughout the New York City subway system. "Imagine winning 1st place in the top singing competition show just to end up back where you were before you won," Just Sam captioned a February 2026 Instagram video.
Although Just Sam's music career hasn't taken off, they do have something worth celebrating: the birth of their first child in August 2025. Sam announced their pregnancy in July 2025; their Instagram post featured photos of an ultrasound, some positive pregnancy tests, and their belly bump. "I'm so happy to be on this journey and I have been wanting this for so long and wasn't sure this was even possible for me," Just Sam wrote, adding, " so I'm beyond grateful and beyond excited to be on this journey and path to MOTHERHOOD!!!!!"
Season 20: Noah Thompson
Noah Thompson, a former construction worker, won "American Idol" Season 20 in 2022 in a tight finale against HunterGirl and Leah Marlene. Thompson signed with 19 Recordings and BBR Music Group, but the arrangement didn't last long. Thompson didn't release a studio album through them, but an EP, "Middle of God Knows Where," in June 2023.
The EP didn't chart or make significant headlines, and Thompson has been an independent artist since. Over the years, Thompson has uploaded song covers and original content on Instagram; one of his singles, "Find 'Em in a Bar," was released in September 2025. Thompson headlined The Runaway Country Music Fest a month later, while keeping busy with his own nationwide tour throughout the latter half of 2025.
While Thompson has been enjoying success as an independent musician, he's another "American Idol" winner who loves to show off their child online. Thompson's son was born in 2021; according to EntertainmentNow, his child's mother is Angel Dixon. Although Thompson's online accounts are dotted by adventures with his son when he's not promoting music, all signs indicate that this once-couple, who first met in high school, is no longer together. Dixon does not appear on Thompson's Instagram profile, nor is she mentioned at all on his social media.