Whatever Happened To The Less Famous American Idol Winners?

In 2006, Taylor Hicks was crowned the winner of "American Idol" Season 5 over Katharine McPhee. After his victory, Hicks signed with Arista Records and released his debut album, "Taylor Hicks," that December. Up until 2008, Hicks enjoyed a pretty good post-career: he released a memoir in 2007 and joined a Broadway production of "Grease" in addition to his music. As the late 2000s moved into the early 2010s, however, Hicks didn't receive the success he expected; as more "American Idol" winners emerged, he started to become lost to time, especially without any significant headlines to his name.

Musically, Hicks is still involved in the industry. In 2009, Hicks released his second album, "The Distance," under his own independent label. Throughout the 2010s, Hicks performed at a number of venues, including the 2012 Republican National Convention and months-long Las Vegas residency at Bally's. Hicks' latest song, "Porch Swing," was released in 2023. In February 2026, Hicks announced an upcoming tour on Instagram.

Outside of music, Hicks has also become a restaurateur. In 2012, Hicks, along with co-founders Mike Wilson and Doug Smith, launched SAW's Juke Joint. Since then, they've opened five more locations spread across Alabama that offer barbecue and other Southern staples, with frequent live music events. In 2023, Southern Living named SAW's as the best place to find BBQ in Alabama. That year, Hicks told Huckabee's Jukebox, "It's tough. It's one of those things where Alabamians will let you know if you can cook ... if your barbecue is not good, they'll probably tell you that you might want to get a day job."