Former American Idol Stars Who Got Arrested After The Show

Being judged by Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan is one thing, especially if the outcome is a golden ticket to Hollywood and a chance at being the next Carrie Underwood or Kelly Clarkson. But standing in front of another kind of judge? The kind who wears a black robe, has a wooden hammer as an accessory, and the power to put you in jail? That's a different story — and one that, unfortunately, many "American Idol" contestants can tell.

The number of singers who have made it into the televised bits of the long-running singing competition, and who have also been fingerprinted by police and had mug shots taken, is shockingly large. One or two might be expected, given that over 150 people are sent to Hollywood each season, and Season 22 of "American Idol" kicked off in February 2024, but the numbers have actually risen into the double digits.

From misdemeanors to felony charges, probations to years-long prison sentences, these stars have gotten more than "American Idol" fame — they've got arrest records.