Former American Idol Stars Who Got Arrested After The Show
Being judged by Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan is one thing, especially if the outcome is a golden ticket to Hollywood and a chance at being the next Carrie Underwood or Kelly Clarkson. But standing in front of another kind of judge? The kind who wears a black robe, has a wooden hammer as an accessory, and the power to put you in jail? That's a different story — and one that, unfortunately, many "American Idol" contestants can tell.
The number of singers who have made it into the televised bits of the long-running singing competition, and who have also been fingerprinted by police and had mug shots taken, is shockingly large. One or two might be expected, given that over 150 people are sent to Hollywood each season, and Season 22 of "American Idol" kicked off in February 2024, but the numbers have actually risen into the double digits.
From misdemeanors to felony charges, probations to years-long prison sentences, these stars have gotten more than "American Idol" fame — they've got arrest records.
Caleb Kennedy
Caleb Kennedy's audition for Season 19 of "American Idol" included an interview in which the then-16-year-old confided along with his singing ambitions, "I want to be an outlaw, too." Wish granted. When a video of Kennedy showed him with someone dressed like a Ku Klux Klan member, he dropped out of the show, giving up his top 5 spot. A year later, in February 2022, he was arrested and jailed for hitting and killing a man while driving under the influence of marijuana. In May of that year, the court released him on a $50,000 bond, ordering him into home detention and therapy. He faces up to 25 years in jail.
Doug Kiker
Known affectionately as the singing "Garbage Man," Doug Kiker showed up to Season 18 auditions of "American Idol" with no actual singing experience. After giving him a little coaching, the judges decided Kiker had some skills, and he nabbed a California ticket. Though he didn't make it past Hollywood week, Kiker was brought back for the season finale to sing with Rascal Flatts. A year later in May 2021, the Alabama man was arrested by police on charges of domestic violence. He was accused of a misdemeanor incident involving harassment and held on a $1000 bond.
Laine Hardy
After failing to make it past the top 50 in Season 16 of "American Idol," Laine Hardy resurfaced in Season 17 auditions, playing guitar for a friend. The judges recognized him, Hardy obliged them with a song, and he went on to take the top prize in 2019. Louisiana State University Police arrested the singer in April 2022 for planting a listening device in the dorm room of an ex-girlfriend. While he originally faced up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, Hardy opted instead for a pretrial intervention process in April 2023, avoiding both a trial and jail.
Maurice
Known by his first name only, street performer Maurice took his shot at the big time when he auditioned for Season 20 of "American Idol." Judges saw his potential and gave him a ticket to California, but he was eliminated before the end of Hollywood Week. Maurice then set up shop in New Orleans, and that's where he was arrested in December 2023 on a domestic abuse charge. Maurice requested his bond be set to a low amount, as he was taking care of both a pregnant dog and a pregnant girlfriend. He was released on $1500 bail.
Antonella Barba
Antonella Barba made it into the top 16 contestants of Season 6 of "American Idol," causing a big scandal when salacious photos of her popped up online. In October 2018, it was news of her arrest that popped up — the Jersey girl was caught with two pounds of fentanyl and pled guilty to 10 counts of possession with intent to distribute. With a plea deal, and the argument that Barba was basically good until "American Idol" sent her into a tailspin, her jail time was reduced from a minimum of 10 years to 45 months.
Colby Swift
Colby Swift made quite the impression during his time on Season 17 of "American Idol," particularly with Luke Bryan. Swift was eliminated in Hollywood week, but not before the judge bequeathed him his cowboy boots. Those boots were made for walking and took him all the way to jail when he was arrested in August 2022. He was slapped with a misdemeanor charge for driving under the influence and a felony charge of cocaine possession. He was released on bond and hired an attorney to fight the drug charge, claiming the coke wasn't his.
Jesse Langseth
Jesse Langseth narrowly missed making it into the final 13 of "American Idol's" Season 8, even after being given a Wild Card. A month later, in April 2009, the singer was pulled over due to a broken brake light. Turns out, that was the least of her problems. An outstanding warrant from 2007 caused the singer to be arrested and booked. The warrant was for ditching a court date she acquired for driving on a suspended license and having illegal plates on her vehicle. Langseth spent the night in jail before paying the $300 bond.
CJ Harris
After failing to make it past the audition round for "American Idol" in 2010, CJ Harris got serious and got good. In 2014, he made it all the way to sixth place in Season 13 of "American Idol," thanks in part to a Wild Card. He also got a little wild when he was arrested in October 2016 and held on $90,000 bail in Alabama, charged with felony distribution after being caught selling oxycodone and marijuana to an undercover informant. Sadly, Harris died from a heart attack in January 2023 at the age of 31.
Cecil Ray
During "American Idol" Season 19 auditions, Cecil Ray connected with new mom Katy Perry over their babies. Ray finished in the top 24, and less than one week after he was eliminated, Ray was arrested in April 2021. His ex-girlfriend and mother of his child filed a police report and posted on TikTok that the then 20-year-old broke into her home and assaulted her, with the crooner becoming violent after she refused to let him see his daughter. The official charge was burglary of habitation (busting down a door), a second-degree felony with a $15,000 bond.
Ron Bultongez
Ron Bultongez captured hearts at his audition for Season 16 of "American Idol" when he shared it was his first time in New York since he arrived as a child refugee from Congo. The Texas transplant made it all the way to the top 24, and in 2021, all the way to jail. Bultongez was arrested on multiple charges of sexual assault for having sex with a 16-year-old girl. Bultongez turned himself in, and was held on a $50,000 bond. In June 2023, he took a plea deal and was given eight years of probation.