JD Vance's Gross Comment About Usha's Pregnancy Completely Backfires (Like All His 'Jokes')

In contrast to JD Vance's recent comments, his wife Usha Vance seems to have taken a much more measured approach to having more than three children. "I ended up being the driver for three, which really surprised both of us," she explained on "Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain" in June 2025. Even so, when considering a fourth, Usha seemed more on the fence than JD. "Never say never, but I'm also really enjoying that they're at an age now where [...] they're a little bit more self-sufficient," she remarked. Rather than her husband's persuasive prowess, it's entirely possible that time may have changed Usha's perspective.

"Our lives are not normal, and it feels almost absurd to say that they are," she pointed out in an April 2025 interview with The Free Press. However, as the Vances' three kids got used to the rhythm of their new lives, and Usha got acclimated to her role as the second lady, she may have gradually felt more agreeable to welcoming a fourth child. By December 2025, Usha seemed to be much more comfortable, and she even discovered some notable perks. As she acknowledged on "The Mom View," "Some of the really hard things about logistics with children kind of disappear," referring to the family's always-available transportation.

She was happy to see her kids experiencing a fairly typical life, and appreciated the staffers working to make that happen. For instance, while the Secret Service presence is a big part of their lives, Usha was grateful the agents approached their jobs in a child-friendly way.