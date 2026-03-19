JD Vance's Gross Comment About Usha's Pregnancy Completely Backfires (Like All His 'Jokes')
In January 2026, JD Vance and Usha Vance's pregnancy announcement helped make sense of some of the things that had previously been leading to divorce rumors, like her frequent lack of a wedding ring. The couple's fourth child is due in July, and since the big reveal, JD has intertwined Usha's pregnancy with his political career. "I want more babies in the United States of America," the Trump staffer proclaimed just days after announcing the news (via People). "You have a vice president who practices what he preaches." In March 2026, JD revealed that while he was eager for to have another kid, Usha reportedly had some reservations. "She said, 'Well, you can become vice president or you can have a 4th baby,'" the "Hillbilly Elegy" author informed the crowd (via X, formerly known as Twitter), before boasting, "I am persuasive because I got both."
Vance: When we decided to run for vice president, I said, 'Honey, I really want to have a 4th kid.' And she said, 'Well, you can become vice president or you can have a 4th baby.' But ladies and gentlemen, I am persuasive because I got both pic.twitter.com/9LW1OUxOWQ
— FactPost (@factpostnews) March 18, 2026
JD Vance has a long history of being awkward on camera, and people weren't impressed by his attempt at humor. "This is a weird thing to say," commented one such X user. "That's not funny or cute," admonished another. Many others were simply lost for words, and felt that vomit emojis or memes best expressed their chagrin. His quip also seems ill-advised when looking at the impact JD's career has had on his family's personal life back home in Ohio. "We had all of these different plans," Usha admitted on "My View with Lara Trump" in February. "We picked the schools for our kids with the intention of them being there until they graduated." Usha Vance's life completely changed when she became second lady, and she sadly had to prioritize normalcy for their three kids.
Usha Vance likely needed some time to adjust first
In contrast to JD Vance's recent comments, his wife Usha Vance seems to have taken a much more measured approach to having more than three children. "I ended up being the driver for three, which really surprised both of us," she explained on "Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain" in June 2025. Even so, when considering a fourth, Usha seemed more on the fence than JD. "Never say never, but I'm also really enjoying that they're at an age now where [...] they're a little bit more self-sufficient," she remarked. Rather than her husband's persuasive prowess, it's entirely possible that time may have changed Usha's perspective.
"Our lives are not normal, and it feels almost absurd to say that they are," she pointed out in an April 2025 interview with The Free Press. However, as the Vances' three kids got used to the rhythm of their new lives, and Usha got acclimated to her role as the second lady, she may have gradually felt more agreeable to welcoming a fourth child. By December 2025, Usha seemed to be much more comfortable, and she even discovered some notable perks. As she acknowledged on "The Mom View," "Some of the really hard things about logistics with children kind of disappear," referring to the family's always-available transportation.
She was happy to see her kids experiencing a fairly typical life, and appreciated the staffers working to make that happen. For instance, while the Secret Service presence is a big part of their lives, Usha was grateful the agents approached their jobs in a child-friendly way.