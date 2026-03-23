Jarring Photos Of Demi Lovato's Face Before & After Rumored Plastic Surgery

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The following references eating disorders.

Demi Lovato has been singing and performing since she was a tiny tot. As Lovato grew and continued her stunning transformation, she's sometimes found it difficult to be scrutinized so extensively. Over the decades, Lovato has changed up her look quite a bit, turning heads with colorful looks like a pink pixie haircut and an enviable blue lob. Changing up hairstyles and hair color is one thing, but in October 2025, Lovato debuted a dramatic face transformation and sent plastic surgery rumors skyrocketing. Comparing the below-left photo of the singer in 2011 to one from 2026, the differences are notable.

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The shape of Lovato's face looks very different, and her jaw and cheekbones look more chiseled. "If someone was looking to achieve that look surgically, they would be googling 'buccal fat removal,'" Dr. Jacob Tower, a facial plastic surgeon, explained on Instagram. However, when it comes to how Lovato achieved this look, there are other possibilities besides plastic surgery, including fillers or weight loss. In addition, with 15 years between these photos, it's also not surprising that she looks different.

While Lovato hasn't addressed this gossip, in 2024, she did disclose that she used Xeomin injections to reduce wrinkles. "It normalizes it and takes the taboo away from injectables," Lovato explained to People. "Don't listen to naysayers. Do what makes you feel comfortable in your own skin."