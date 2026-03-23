Jarring Photos Of Demi Lovato's Face Before & After Rumored Plastic Surgery
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The following references eating disorders.
Demi Lovato has been singing and performing since she was a tiny tot. As Lovato grew and continued her stunning transformation, she's sometimes found it difficult to be scrutinized so extensively. Over the decades, Lovato has changed up her look quite a bit, turning heads with colorful looks like a pink pixie haircut and an enviable blue lob. Changing up hairstyles and hair color is one thing, but in October 2025, Lovato debuted a dramatic face transformation and sent plastic surgery rumors skyrocketing. Comparing the below-left photo of the singer in 2011 to one from 2026, the differences are notable.
The shape of Lovato's face looks very different, and her jaw and cheekbones look more chiseled. "If someone was looking to achieve that look surgically, they would be googling 'buccal fat removal,'" Dr. Jacob Tower, a facial plastic surgeon, explained on Instagram. However, when it comes to how Lovato achieved this look, there are other possibilities besides plastic surgery, including fillers or weight loss. In addition, with 15 years between these photos, it's also not surprising that she looks different.
While Lovato hasn't addressed this gossip, in 2024, she did disclose that she used Xeomin injections to reduce wrinkles. "It normalizes it and takes the taboo away from injectables," Lovato explained to People. "Don't listen to naysayers. Do what makes you feel comfortable in your own skin."
Lovato is outspoken about her body image
In addition to plastic surgery rumors, some people are convinced Demi Lovato's face transformation is due to a GLP-1 weight loss drug like Ozempic. Once again, this is unsubstantiated chatter. Lovato has had an eating disorder since childhood, and she has been outspoken about the lengthy recovery process. It's taken Lovato many years to be at peace with her body, but she's made some major strides forward.
"When I was first in recovery, I was so overwhelmed by food, that stepping into a grocery store would make me break down into tears," Lovato recalled to People in March 2026. For instance, Lovato created a frozen yogurt backlash on social media when she accused a company of perpetuating harmful dieting stereotypes with its products.
Although her treatment team encouraged Lovato to try cooking, she was resistant for a time. However, after she got over the initial hurdles, this suggestion proved so successful that in 2026, Lovato proudly released her cookbook "One Plate at a Time." "If u had told the demi 10 years ago who was struggling with disordered eating that she would one day be releasing a cookbook, she would never believe u," the singing sensation shared in a February 2026 Instagram post for National Eating Disorder Awareness Week. "I am a work in progress and this is something i am still working on every day, but today, i am taking a moment to celebrate my journey and how far I've come," she added.
If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).