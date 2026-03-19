Glimpse Of Nancy Mace's Luxury Life Gets Caught On Camera & It's Causing A Stir

Considering just how hard it is to work for Nancy Mace, in the wake of the leaked footage, many online were quick to remind the South Carolina congresswoman she actually works for them. One person on X posted, "Congress should not get special privileges unless it is an absolute emergency... They are there to represent us." Another suggested that Mace should be treated equal to the rest of the public, pointing out that Mace "should wait in line like everyone else."

Others took note of how Mace was shielding herself from potential pushback by being on her phone. "Appearing busy talking on the phone is a sure nice way of avoiding eye contact," suggested one user. "Pretending to be talking to someone on the phone so she doesn't have to engage the public," wrote another.

Mace has been known to start feuds with several of her peers. There's the bitter ego battle between Mace and Marjorie Taylor Greene, as well as some choice words Hillary Clinton had for her. While Mace might be able to handle the political back and forth with fellow professionals, she might not be equipped for the general public to be fuming over her. It might serve her well to reassess her public image, especially since she's thrown her hat into the 2026 gubernatorial race for South Carolina.