Glimpse Of Nancy Mace's Luxury Life Gets Caught On Camera & It's Causing A Stir
On Valentine's Day 2026, the United States found itself in a bit of a complicated relationship when the Department of Homeland Security began an extended partial shutdown due to legislators blocking continued funding. While the money is held up behind bureaucratic debate, everyday citizens are beginning to feel the squeeze as the agency most impacted by the shutdown is the TSA. This means most TSA agents haven't received a paycheck since the partial shutdown began, causing long lines at airports and travel delays. However, it seems that members of Congress, like the controversial Nancy Mace, are spared this headache, as video footage posted to X suggests special treatment.
Members of Congress aren't royalty. They should recieve no special privileges. They think they are royalty but they most certainly are not. They are our employees. https://t.co/3YompgXFSS
— Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) March 18, 2026
In a video from March 18, Mace can be seen being ushered by someone who appears to be a TSA escort to the front of the line for her flight. It seems that not only can she cut the line, but there's rumors that members of Congress — Florida Democrat Debbie Wasserman-Schultz is implicated in this impolite gesture, as well — can also avoid the hassle of going through the arduous security process. While Mace has made a name for herself as an attention-seeker, this move might ruffle feathers amongst her foes, and possibly constituents at home too, especially when considering just how upset online commenters appeared to be.
Netizens call out Nancy Mace's diva behavior
Considering just how hard it is to work for Nancy Mace, in the wake of the leaked footage, many online were quick to remind the South Carolina congresswoman she actually works for them. One person on X posted, "Congress should not get special privileges unless it is an absolute emergency... They are there to represent us." Another suggested that Mace should be treated equal to the rest of the public, pointing out that Mace "should wait in line like everyone else."
Others took note of how Mace was shielding herself from potential pushback by being on her phone. "Appearing busy talking on the phone is a sure nice way of avoiding eye contact," suggested one user. "Pretending to be talking to someone on the phone so she doesn't have to engage the public," wrote another.
Mace has been known to start feuds with several of her peers. There's the bitter ego battle between Mace and Marjorie Taylor Greene, as well as some choice words Hillary Clinton had for her. While Mace might be able to handle the political back and forth with fellow professionals, she might not be equipped for the general public to be fuming over her. It might serve her well to reassess her public image, especially since she's thrown her hat into the 2026 gubernatorial race for South Carolina.